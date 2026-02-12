OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) continues to work diligently to improve our service and ensure we're ready to support you this tax season. Our focus has been on getting the fundamentals right: answering phone calls, processing requests in a timely manner, and making sure you have fast, easy, and reliable access to the information and tools you need to meet your tax obligations and get the benefits you are entitled to.

We've made strong progress toward improving our services, but we also know that tax season is significantly busier. We understand how important it is to get it right for you.

For this tax season:

What you can expect from us: We're committed to transparency and will provide regular updates on service levels and actions we're taking to address any challenges as they arise.

We're committed to transparency and will provide regular updates on service levels and actions we're taking to address any challenges as they arise. What you can do to help: Help us serve you better by using available self-serve options whenever possible, and checking the best times to contact the CRA. These tools can save you time and help make the process smoother for everyone.

Below is a more detailed overview of where we stand for this tax season and what it means for you.

Service levels

Answering your calls

Our goal is to answer an average of 70% of unique callers during tax season. For context, last year the CRA contact centres received over 12 million calls during tax season--approximately 200,000 calls each weekday. This demonstrates the level of demand and helps explain why, at peak times, call volumes across the country can exceed our capacity.

To provide better service this tax season, we've increased the number of service representatives in our contact centres. The CRA is hiring or rehiring approximately 1,700 contact centre employees, bringing our total to about 4,500. We're also expanding our individual tax and benefit contact centre hours to temporarily include Saturday service during peak filing periods (March 21-May 2 from 9 am to 5pm, Eastern time). For more details on days and hours of service, exceptions, and available call topics, go to Contact the CRA.

Call accuracy

When you call the CRA, you should feel confident that the information you receive is accurate and reliable. The CRA reviewed more than 100,000 call recordings last year and found contact centre service representatives provided accurate information 92% of the time and professional service 96% of the time.

The CRA provides service representatives with the training and coaching they need to deliver the best possible service.

For more information on how we train contact centre service representatives, and how we evaluate and maintain call accuracy, visit Update on contact centres for the 2026 tax-filing season: Ensuring Canadians receive the support they need.

Skip the line

We want you to feel supported this tax season, and that you can get the information you need, when you need it. Many of the tasks that you might call in to complete can be easily managed online. Using the CRA's self-serve options lets you manage your tasks quickly and independently. This also means fewer people will be calling in, which helps shorten wait times for everyone.

To save time, follow these steps before calling us:

Tax return processing

We process tax returns filed online the fastest. Our service standard is to issue your notice of assessment within 2 weeks of receiving your return and any required supporting documents.

It takes us longer to process tax returns filed on paper. Our service standard is to issue your notice of assessment within 12 weeks of receiving your return and any required supporting documents.

To find out how long we take to handle a request, use the Check CRA processing times tool on Canada.ca. This tool gives you the standard processing times for tax returns and other tax-related requests sent to the CRA. It often provides the same information that a CRA contact centre service representative will give you if you call to ask about the status of your file.

When is the best time to file a tax return

The simple answer: File before the deadline, which is April 30, 2026.

The more detailed answer: You can start filing as early as February 23, 2026. However, we only recommend doing so if you already have all the necessary tax slips and documents. For more information, consult Tax slips at tax time: What they are, where to find them and why waiting can save you time and help you avoid mistakes.

Otherwise, once you have everything you need, we recommend filing as early as possible to avoid the end-of-season rush and busiest time for the CRA. For more information, consult Due dates and payment dates.

Continuous service improvements

Our work to provide the best possible service continues throughout tax season and beyond.

We are actively addressing the underlying factors contributing to service delays. Targeted teams have been established to identify and implement initiatives aimed at improving processing times across programs where delays impact Canadians the most. These efforts focus on streamlining processes and leveraging advanced technologies, such as generative AI and robotic process automation, to enhance efficiency and improve the overall client experience.

In addition to offering clear guidance on self-serve options, the best times to contact the CRA, and expected service levels, Canadians can expect regular updates on our service performance. Throughout tax season, see our newly launched webpage called Continuous Service Improvement. It includes information on:

Answering your calls

Call accuracy

Processing times

Areas of service improvement

Submit Service Feedback

We recognize there is an opportunity for us to enhance our service delivery to better meet the needs and expectations of Canadians. We are fully committed to taking swift action to making improvements in the very short term. If you have suggestions, compliments or complaints regarding the service you received, please send us service feedback. We appreciate hearing from our clients as we strive to continuously improve our services.

Additional resources

We've updated the personal income tax section of our website with clear, easy-to-follow guidance on filing your tax return. It includes the following information

Get ready to file: Gathering your tax slips and documents, finding your NETFILE access code, and more!

How to file: Choosing a tax-filing method, getting help with your taxes, and more!

SimpleFile: If you have a lower income and simple tax situation, you may be able to use SimpleFile Digital, even without an invitation!

After you file: Accessing your notice of assessment, getting a tax refund, paying your taxes, and more!

You can also stay on top of important dates, benefit and credit updates, and new tax measures by reading our other tax tips or subscribing to our electronic mailing list.

Backgrounder

Update on contact centres for the 2026 tax-filing season: Ensuring Canadians receive the support they need

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is committed to serve Canadians by providing accurate, reliable, and timely services. We believe in the importance of delivering clear, responsive, and effective support when Canadians reach out for assistance, and we continue to take meaningful steps to improve the service experience.

Focused on answering calls and enhancing accuracy

The CRA receives between 25 and 32 million calls annually, with approximately 16 to 17 million calls from unique callers. Unfortunately, high demand has led many people to call repeatedly. To address this issue, the CRA increased the contact centre's capacity in the fall of 2025 by adding approximately 1,250 service representatives. As a result, more callers can now speak with a service representative, and the number of unique callers served has more than doubled under the 100-Day Service Improvement Plan, increasing from 35% to over 70%, with the current rate over 80%.

Launched in October 2024, the National Quality Monitoring Program (NQMP) reviews over 100,000 call recordings annually to evaluate contact centre performance. Evaluations are conducted using a standardized checklist that prioritizes accuracy, professionalism, adherence to procedures, and overall service quality. To ensure fairness and consistency:

Trained quality evaluators independently review complete call recordings.

Service representatives are evaluated by multiple evaluators, and team leaders do not assess their own teams.

Timely and written feedback highlights strengths and areas for improvement in a collaborative, learning-focused manner.

The results of these evaluations inform coaching, training, and the continuous development of service representatives, reinforcing the CRA's commitment to service excellence.

This fiscal year, our contact centre service representatives provided accurate information 92% of the time and delivered quality, professional, and efficient service 96% of the time. These results reflect our commitment to serving Canadians effectively, and they align with the findings of the Auditor General, which confirmed a high degree of accuracy for personal account calls.

Providing high-quality service is essential to effectively address callers' needs. To ensure quality service, agents must provide complete and accurate responses that directly address the inquiry, offer relevant information to guide decisions, and stay within their training and responsibilities. Actions taken on a taxpayer's account should aim to fully resolve the issue on the first call, adhering to established procedures and ensuring accuracy throughout.

Training and continuous improvement for better service

The CRA continues to enhance its training and coaching programs to support service representatives in providing accurate, consistent, and tailored responses to Canadians. Our training approach emphasizes progressive learning, equipping new hires with the skills they need to succeed:

Service representatives begin their training by observing live calls handled by experienced colleagues. They gradually progress from handling simple inquiries under supervision to managing more complex tax topics with confidence.

Training materials are aligned with the reference tools used on the job, fostering strong research skills. These tools are routinely updated to reflect the latest policies and procedures, ensuring service representatives have access to the most current information.

Ongoing support is provided through a dedicated support line staffed by senior service representatives. Refresher sessions are also offered to revisit complex topics and refine skills.

The CRA applies a structured, data-driven quality framework to assess contact centre performance, ensuring that all Canadians receive clear, correct, and consistent information.

New telephone platform

Through a comprehensive procurement process led by Shared Services Canada (SSC), a contract was awarded on July 4, 2025, to Bell Canada to provide cloud-based contact centre services. The new contract will be for 5 years (with an additional 5-year option). The new platform will enhance usability for service representatives and simplify the client experience. It will improve responsiveness to taxpayer enquiries, enable seamless navigation across service channels, and empower service representatives to deliver outstanding results. The CRA has fast-tracked the transition to this platform to enhance service delivery for Canadians.

The CRA is also exploring how Artificial Intelligence (AI) could support service representatives in streamlining tasks and improving efficiency. While maintaining high standards for security, quality, and accuracy, AI tools have the potential to enhance processes and enable service representatives to focus on delivering exceptional service to Canadians.

Goal for the T1 filing season

As we prepare for the upcoming T1 filing season, the CRA is focused on improving access to our telephone enquiry services for individuals, benefits recipients, and businesses. Our goal is to respond to an average of 70% of unique callers. We are working diligently to meet this target by addressing potential call volumes and wait times through proactive measures. These include increasing our workforce, promoting the use of self-service tools, and optimizing call management strategies to better serve Canadians during peak periods. Our priority is to ensure that Canadians receive timely, accurate, and efficient assistance when they need it most.

Strengthening our workforce to meet demand

To better serve Canadians during peak periods, such as the busy tax filing season, the CRA is temporarily increasing its workforce even further by approximately 1,700 service representatives. This includes rehiring experienced former employees and hiring new service representatives to meet the needs of taxpayers. While these temporary measures are in place, we continue to evaluate our staffing levels to balance service quality and fiscal responsibility.

Promoting digital tools for faster access

To improve service speed and efficiency, the CRA encourages Canadians to use its digital tools, such as the CRA account, the 24/7 GenAI chatbot beta, and online chat services. The "Skip the Line – Get faster help from the CRA" initiative promotes these secure, self-serve tools, enabling Canadians to find reliable answers in minutes. By adopting these digital solutions, Canadians can resolve simpler enquiries quickly, freeing up phone lines for more complex cases.

Dedicated to serving Canadians better

The CRA deeply values the professionalism, skill, and empathy of its contact centre service representatives, who assist millions of Canadians each year, often during challenging times.

Canadians can be confident that when they contact the CRA, they are receiving accurate information delivered by knowledgeable and well-trained service representatives. Through continuous improvement, proactive training, and increased staffing, the CRA is working diligently to ensure that all Canadians receive the quality of service they expect and deserve.

Contacts

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on X – @ CanRevAgency

CanRevAgency Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Follow the CRA on Instagram

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

Watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

Listen to our Taxology podcast

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency