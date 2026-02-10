CBSA intercepts package of child sexual abuse and exploitation material, man charged by Kingston Police Français
Feb 10, 2026, 11:00 ET
KINGSTON, ON, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - On January 23, 2026, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers intercepted a package at Hamilton International Airport originating from China addressed to a resident of Kingston, Ontario.
Upon examination, the CBSA determined the parcel contained a life sized doll categorized as child sexual abuse and exploitation material. The CBSA engaged the Kingston Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit for further investigation.
On February 3, 2026, a 57-year-old Kingston man was arrested at a residence in the area of Barnsley Crescent and Acadia Drive. The accused was transported to Kingston Police Headquarters and held for a bail hearing.
Charges:
- Possession of Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material, contrary to section 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code
- Import Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material, contrary to section 163.1(3) of the Criminal Code
- Fail to Comply with Long-Term Supervision Order, contrary to section 753.3(1) of the Criminal Code
The accused was subject to a Long-Term Supervision Order as a result of previous convictions for child sexual offences.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be laid.
If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.
Contacts: Kingston Police, Cst. Anthony Colangeli, Media Relations Officer, [email protected], 613-549-4660; Canada Border Services Agency, Media Relations (https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/media/media-eng.html), [email protected], 1-877-761-5945
