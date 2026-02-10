KINGSTON, ON, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - On January 23, 2026, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers intercepted a package at Hamilton International Airport originating from China addressed to a resident of Kingston, Ontario.

Upon examination, the CBSA determined the parcel contained a life sized doll categorized as child sexual abuse and exploitation material. The CBSA engaged the Kingston Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit for further investigation.

On February 3, 2026, a 57-year-old Kingston man was arrested at a residence in the area of Barnsley Crescent and Acadia Drive. The accused was transported to Kingston Police Headquarters and held for a bail hearing.

Charges:

Possession of Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material, contrary to section 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code

Import Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material, contrary to section 163.1(3) of the Criminal Code

Fail to Comply with Long-Term Supervision Order, contrary to section 753.3(1) of the Criminal Code

The accused was subject to a Long-Term Supervision Order as a result of previous convictions for child sexual offences.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be laid.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Follow us on "X" (@CanBorder), Instagram, join us on Facebook or visit our YouTube channel.

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Kingston Police, Cst. Anthony Colangeli, Media Relations Officer, [email protected], 613-549-4660; Canada Border Services Agency, Media Relations (https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/media/media-eng.html), [email protected], 1-877-761-5945