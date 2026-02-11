CORNWALL, ON, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Cornwall Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), acting on information received from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), launched an identity fraud investigation in 2024 that uncovered a long running scheme involving U.S. citizen Peter Eliot Granovetter, age 70.

The investigation determined that Granovetter had unlawfully assumed the identity of a Canadian citizen in 2012. Between 2008 and 2009, Granovetter--who was wanted in the State of New Jersey for Failure to Appear--illegally entered Canada. While residing in South Glengarry, Ontario, he obtained the personal information of a living Canadian citizen and used it to impersonate him for personal gain.

Using the stolen identity, Granovetter later created an additional false identity, ultimately securing a fraudulent Canadian citizenship certificate, passport, driver's licence and health card.

While attempting to re-enter Canada with a false identity, Granovetter was arrested by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and turned over to the Cornwall RCMP where he was remanded into custody. All fraudulently obtained identity documents were seized as part of the investigation.

On December 17, Granovetter was found guilty and sentenced to a one (1) year term of incarceration, followed by probation prohibiting him from attending Canada for three (3) years, for the following offences:

Obtain Citizenship of Another Person, contrary to section 29(1)(a) of the Citizenship Act

Identity Fraud , contrary to section 403 of the Criminal Code

, contrary to section 403 of the Forgery or Uttering Forged Passport, contrary to 57(2)(a) of the Criminal Code

Unlawfully Possess Documents of Canadian Citizenship, contrary to section 29(1)(c) of the Citizenship Act

Illegal Possession of a Government Document, contrary to section 56(1) of the Criminal Code

False Statement, contrary to section 153(a) of the Customs Act

Misrepresentation, contrary to section 127 of the Immigration Refugee Protection Act

False Statement, contrary to section 122(1)(b) of the Immigration Refugee Protection Act

Returning without Authorization, contrary to section 52(1) of the Immigration Refugee Protection Act

The Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) is a joint task force made up of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Ontario Ministry of Finance. We work closely with our trusted U.S. partners to combat crime on both sides of the border. Thank you to the Canada Revenue Agency for their assistance.

"Identity fraud threatens the integrity of our borders and the safety of our communities. Thanks to the strong collaboration between the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency, we were able to uncover and disrupt a long running scheme and hold this individual accountable. This successful conviction sends a clear message that those who attempt to exploit our border systems or assume false identities will be identified, investigated, and prosecuted. Protecting Canadians from this type of criminal activity remains one of our top priorities."

-- Insp. Thauvette, RCMP OIC Cornwall Detachment

"Canada Border Services Agency officers and investigators are always on the lookout for cross-border criminality. We work with the RCMP to secure our border and maintain the integrity of our immigration system. Our priority is to protect our communities. Those who break Canadian laws will be held accountable and brought to justice."

-- Joey Mackenzie, Director, Intelligence and Enforcement Operations Division, CBSA Northern Ontario Region

While in Canada it is an offence to conspire to commit an indictable offense in another country.

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system

The CBSA and RCMP are committed to intercepting and investigating smuggling attempts at our border and disrupting organized crime.

If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time

