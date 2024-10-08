OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reminds travellers that it can be extra busy at the border over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Every day, the CBSA works hard to protect Canadians, support the economy and ensure the safe and efficient movement of people and goods across the border. In 2023, we welcomed over 86 million travellers and intercepted more than 72,200 kg of prohibited drugs, cannabis, narcotics, and chemicals, representing an increase of close to 30% from 2022.

The CBSA is dedicated to planning and preparing for peak periods, including long weekends and summer months. We monitor traveller volumes and take measures to minimize border wait times at land ports of entry and at international airports, without compromising safety and security.

Here are some tips to help you plan for your trip:

Are you bringing any of the following into Canada?

Restricted and prohibited goods:

Make sure you review the necessary information before attempting to bring certain items into Canada. If not, you risk having your goods seized or facing fines and prosecution.

Firearms: Leave them at home. You are encouraged not to travel with firearms. If you choose to do so, be sure to check the rules on importing firearms .

: Restricted and prohibited goods include pepper spray, switchblades, and butterfly knives. Narcotics : Narcotics such as cocaine and heroin are illegal in Canada . If you are found to be in possession of illegal drugs (on your person, in your vehicle, or in your luggage) you will be arrested and may be charged. The drugs will be seized.

: Narcotics such as cocaine and heroin are illegal in . If you are found to be in possession of illegal drugs (on your person, in your vehicle, or in your luggage) you will be arrested and may be charged. The drugs will be seized. Cannabis: Don't bring it in. Don't take it out. While cannabis is legal in Canada , bringing it across the border in any form, including oils containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or cannabidiol (CBD), without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada is a serious criminal offence subject to arrest and prosecution. A medical prescription from a doctor does not count as Health Canada authorization.

Not sure? Ask a CBSA officer. The best way to save time is to be open and honest with the border services officer. If you are not sure about what to declare, don't hesitate to ask!

For more information, visit the CBSA website or call us at 1-800-461-9999.

