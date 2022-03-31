Transport Minister Alghabra announces appointments and reappointments in the transportation sector

OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced today appointments and reappointments in the transportation sector. The appointees come from diverse backgrounds, with experience in a number of fields, and they are active members in their communities. They bring a wide array of knowledge and expertise to their transportation positions.



The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited

John Lopinski ( Port Colborne, Ontario ) reappointed as director on the Board of Directors for a term of four years.

Quebec Port Authority

Claudine Gros Louis (Québec, Quebec ) appointed as director for a term of three years.

Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada

George Ronald Ashley ( Ottawa, Ontario ) reappointed as part-time member for a term of four years.

( ) reappointed as part-time member for a term of four years. Mark Steven Conrad ( Winnipeg, Manitoba ) reappointed as part-time member for a term of four years.

( ) reappointed as part-time member for a term of four years. Thomas Vernon Davis ( Calgary, Alberta ) reappointed as part-time member for a term of four years.

( ) reappointed as part-time member for a term of four years. Raymon Joseph Kaduck ( Ottawa, Ontario ) reappointed as part-time member for a term of three years.

( ) reappointed as part-time member for a term of three years. David Kim ( Nanaimo, British Columbia ) appointed as part-time member for a term of five years.

( ) appointed as part-time member for a term of five years. Sarah Margaret Kirby ( Halifax, Nova Scotia ) reappointed as part-time member for a term of four years.

( ) reappointed as part-time member for a term of four years. Ginette Anne Lalonde-Kontio ( Ottawa, Ontario ) appointed as part-time member for a term of five years.

( ) appointed as part-time member for a term of five years. James Edwin Macdonald ( New Glasgow, Nova Scotia ) reappointed as part-time member for a term of three years.

( ) reappointed as part-time member for a term of three years. Michael John Regimbal ( Beaconsfield, Quebec ) reappointed as part-time member for a term of four years.

Trois-Rivières Port Authority

Denis Bernard (Bécancour, Quebec ) appointed as director for a term of three years.

These Canadians were appointed under the Government of Canada's open, transparent and merit-based Governor in Council appointment process, striving for gender parity and seeking to reflect Canada's diversity.



Quote

"I wish these highly qualified Canadians every success as they continue to serve the transportation sector. Their appointments will ensure continued good governance."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

The Minister of Transport is responsible for appointments to 53 portfolio organizations, which include:

8 Crown corporations;



4 administrative tribunal/agencies;



21 Canadian Airport Authorities;



17 Canada Port Authorities; and



3 shared governance organizations.

