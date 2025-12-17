CED will enable 19 SMEs to remain competitive in the face of uncertain and changing market conditions.

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, along with Caroline Desrochers, Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, is announcing investments by CED totalling $12,043,213 to support 19 projects in Quebec (eight in the Mauricie region, five in the Centre-du-Québec region and six in the Lanaudière region) under the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI).

The Government of Canada is taking action by supporting businesses as they diversify their markets in order to reduce risk, strengthen their economic resilience and consolidate their competitiveness to help them face tariff pressures.

This CED funding will enable the manufacturing businesses to improve their productivity and production capacity and diversify their markets. The list of recipients and additional information on each of the 19 projects receiving support under the RTRI are indicated in the related backgrounder.

In the current economic climate, the Government of Canada is focusing on structural measures such as the RTRI to strengthen the Canadian economy. By supporting workers and businesses in strategic sectors, it is helping to build a more resilient economy that will benefit the entire country.

Economic growth and productivity are foundational to Canada's prosperity, which is why the government is putting into place conditions that are conducive to the long-term development of our entrepreneurs and businesses.

"Our government is putting necessary measures into place in response to the customs tariffs affecting our industries. We want to give them the tools they need to remain competitive, strengthen their supply chains and pursue growth. With the Regional Tariff Response Initiative, we are investing in Quebec's economy and helping SMEs innovate, adapt and rethink their supply chains to diversify their markets and support their growth."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"Our businesses are demonstrating exceptional resilience in the face of current economic challenges. The investments announced by CED today for 19 businesses in the Mauricie, Centre-du-Québec and Lanaudière regions will give them the means to improve their productivity, diversify their markets and consolidate their position both at home and abroad. By supporting their growth, we will strengthen the economic vitality of our regions."

Caroline Desrochers, Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

Quick facts

The RTRI aligns with a broader Government of Canada tariff response plan, which includes over $6.5 billion in new measures to protect Canadian businesses and workers, including an expansion of the Strategic Innovation Fund, labour market development agreements, and the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan facility.

The aim of this national initiative is mainly to help SMEs negatively affected by tariffs to overcome their marketing challenges and transform to remain competitive in the long term. With a budget of $1 billion over three years, the RTRI makes it possible to provide SMEs with non-repayable contributions of up to $1 million.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

