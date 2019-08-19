Transport Canada invests in innovative solutions for cyclist and pedestrian safety

OTTAWA, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to improving road safety in Canada and is seeking new, innovative partners to help protect vulnerable road users, including pedestrians and cyclists.

Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced that two Canadian small businesses in Waterloo have been selected to develop a new system to enhance the safety of vulnerable road users.



LabForge Inc. and Brisk Synergies Tech Corp. have been selected to develop technology to equip commercial vehicles with sensors to detect vulnerable road users, and alert drivers to possible collisions. Through Phase 2 of the program, companies with successful concepts could then be eligible to receive up to $1 million to develop a working prototype.



This initiative is part of Transport Canada's efforts, along with provinces, territories and transportation stakeholders, to identify potential safety measures to improve the protection of pedestrians and cyclists around heavy vehicles.

Quotes

"Transport Canada is determined to find ways to better protect vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists around commercial vehicles. With the knowledge and interest of these companies, we are developing technology to save lives, reduce injuries and property damage while creating jobs, and grow the economy."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

The Innovative Solutions Canada program is a $100 million innovation program, designed to help Canadian businesses develop early stage innovative solutions to address specific challenges, with the ultimate goal of promoting the growth of Canada's small businesses.

Innovative Solutions Canada is encouraging submissions from businesses owned and led by women, Indigenous peoples, youth and members of visible minorities by ensuring those groups are included in the program's outreach plans and activities.

Budget 2017 provided funding to support the Government of Canada's Innovation and Skills Plan, including the Innovative Solutions Canada program, to help grow and scale up Canadian small and medium-size enterprises.

Associated links

Innovative Solutions Canada Challenges

