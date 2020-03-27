Transparency measures: Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the filing of annual statements

QUÉBEC, March 27, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Due to the major impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the operations of businesses, the Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles and the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) wish to inform entities subject to the obligations in the Act respecting transparency measures in the mining, oil and gas industries (the "Act") that the annual statements to be provided to the AMF will be accepted up to 120 days after the deadline prescribed in the Act.

Under the Act, certain entities operating in the sectors concerned must, not later than the 150th day following the end of their fiscal year, provide the AMF with a statement declaring certain payments made to certain payees if the total value of those payments is equal to or greater than $100,000.

Additional information can be obtained by e-mailing the AMF at [email protected].

