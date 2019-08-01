Translation Bureau finalizes partnership with University of Quebec in Outaouais

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Steven MacKinnon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, participated today in the signing of an important partnership between the Translation Bureau and the University of Quebec in Outaouais. This new agreement will strengthen translation and terminology professions in Canada and allow students to increase their knowledge of the sector, gain practical experience and facilitate their integration into the labour market through various projects, including a terminology project as part of the Projets langagiers en partenariat avec le milieu professionnel (a course on language projects in partnership with the workplace) at the Université of Quebec in Outaouais.