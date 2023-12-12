MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Transat A.T. Inc. (« Transat ») announces the appointment of Jean-François Pruneau as Chief Financial Officer. Jean-François will take office on January 9, 2024.

"I am pleased to welcome Jean-François, who will endorse a pivotal role in the transformation of the Company," said Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat. "His business acumen, highly respected track record and vast experience orchestrating successful financing strategies and leading the financial management of flagship companies will make him a valuable asset as we progress through our strategic plan."

"I am thrilled to join Transat at a turning point of its growth trajectory and eager to contribute my knowledge and executive experience to help the Company forge a promising future and reach its full potential. I can't wait to be a part of the journey," added Jean-François.

Jean-François has over 25 years of experience in executive roles at major Quebec and Canadian companies. He most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Starpax Biopharma.

Throughout his career, he held various roles in finance at Canadian National Railway, BCE Media and Quebecor, where he spent close to 17 years and progressed to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial officer, before joining Videotron as President and Chief Executive Officer. He also spent close to a decade as a lecturer at HEC Montréal.

Jean-François holds a Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Finance from HEC Montréal and obtained the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2000. Since 2012, he serves as Chairman of the Board and member of the Executive Committee of the Fondation sablon charity. His honours and distinctions include the award "Financial Executive of a Large Corporation" granted in 2015 by the Québec section of Financial Executives International Canada.

Founded in Montreal 36 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of leisure travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international destinations. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, it is committed to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the destinations it serves. Transat has been Travelife-certified since 2018. (TSX: TRZ) www.transat.com

