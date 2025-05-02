News provided byTransat A.T. Inc.
May 02, 2025, 10:04 ET
MONTREAL, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The eleven candidates listed in the management proxy circular dated March 21, 2025, were re-elected, by a majority of votes, cast by shareholders or their proxies attending as directors of Transat A.T. Inc. ("Transat") at yesterday's annual and special meeting of shareholders. Transat's board of directors consists of Ms. Geneviève Brouillette, Ms. Lucie Chabot, Ms. Valérie Chort, Mr. Robert Coallier, Mr. Daniel Desjardins, Ms. Susan Kudzman, Mr. Stéphane Lefebvre, Mr. Bruno Matheu, Mr. Ian Rae, Ms. Julie Tremblay, and Ms. Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat.
The voting results for the election of the directors are the following:
|
Votes FOR
|
Votes AGAINST
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Geneviève Brouillette
|
8,330,462
|
98.13 %
|
158,341
|
1.87 %
|
Lucie Chabot
|
8,319,629
|
98.01 %
|
169,174
|
1.99 %
|
Valérie Chort
|
8,312,263
|
97.92 %
|
176,540
|
2.08 %
|
Robert Coallier
|
8,327,550
|
98.10 %
|
161,253
|
1.90 %
|
Daniel Desjardins
|
8,344,568
|
98.30 %
|
144,235
|
1.70 %
|
Annick Guérard
|
8,301,831
|
97.80 %
|
186,972
|
2.20 %
|
Susan Kudzman
|
8,298,367
|
97.76 %
|
190,436
|
2.24 %
|
Stéphane Lefebvre
|
8,339,620
|
98.24 %
|
149,183
|
1.76 %
|
Bruno Matheu
|
8,341,139
|
98.26 %
|
147,664
|
1.74 %
|
Ian Rae
|
8,336,052
|
98.20 %
|
152,751
|
1.80 %
|
Julie Tremblay
|
8,338,049
|
98.22 %
|
150,754
|
1.78 %
About Transat
Founded in Montreal 37 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of leisure travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2024 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international destinations. It renews its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in its category, which is essential to ensure the energy efficiency of its operations. Based in Montreal, Transat has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. (TSX: TRZ) www.transat.com
Media:
Andréan Gagné
Senior Director, Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Responsibility
[email protected]
514 987-1616, ext. 104071
Media site: transat.com/en-CA/corporate/media
Financial analysts:
Juliette Gauthier
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
[email protected]
514 987-1616, ext. 104019
