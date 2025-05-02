MONTREAL, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The eleven candidates listed in the management proxy circular dated March 21, 2025, were re-elected, by a majority of votes, cast by shareholders or their proxies attending as directors of Transat A.T. Inc. ("Transat") at yesterday's annual and special meeting of shareholders. Transat's board of directors consists of Ms. Geneviève Brouillette, Ms. Lucie Chabot, Ms. Valérie Chort, Mr. Robert Coallier, Mr. Daniel Desjardins, Ms. Susan Kudzman, Mr. Stéphane Lefebvre, Mr. Bruno Matheu, Mr. Ian Rae, Ms. Julie Tremblay, and Ms. Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat.

The voting results for the election of the directors are the following:



Votes FOR Votes AGAINST Number Percentage Number Percentage Geneviève Brouillette 8,330,462 98.13 % 158,341 1.87 % Lucie Chabot 8,319,629 98.01 % 169,174 1.99 % Valérie Chort 8,312,263 97.92 % 176,540 2.08 % Robert Coallier 8,327,550 98.10 % 161,253 1.90 % Daniel Desjardins 8,344,568 98.30 % 144,235 1.70 % Annick Guérard 8,301,831 97.80 % 186,972 2.20 % Susan Kudzman 8,298,367 97.76 % 190,436 2.24 % Stéphane Lefebvre 8,339,620 98.24 % 149,183 1.76 % Bruno Matheu 8,341,139 98.26 % 147,664 1.74 % Ian Rae 8,336,052 98.20 % 152,751 1.80 % Julie Tremblay 8,338,049 98.22 % 150,754 1.78 %

About Transat

Founded in Montreal 37 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of leisure travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2024 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international destinations. It renews its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in its category, which is essential to ensure the energy efficiency of its operations. Based in Montreal, Transat has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. (TSX: TRZ) www.transat.com

