MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Transat A.T. Inc. announced today that Patrick Bui, Chief Financial Officer, intends to step down from his position on December 15, 2023, to pursue another career opportunity. He will remain in his role to ensure a smooth transition, including through the announcement of the Company's results for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2023.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Senior Management Team, I would like to thank Patrick for his dedication which contributed to Transat's significant financial performance improvement, as we recently reported record profitability for a third quarter and raised our adjusted EBITDA margin target in the last two quarters. We wish him every success in his future endeavors," said Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat.

"I am proud to have served Transat as CFO and to have supported its teams in the execution of its strategic plan, enabling the Company to solidify its financial foundation and emerge from the pandemic as a far more resilient business," said Mr. Bui.

The Corporation has commenced a formal search process for a new Chief Financial Officer.

