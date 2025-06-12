Transat A.T. Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025

Revenue Growth and Improved Productivity

Balance Sheet Strengthened through Debt Restructuring Agreement

Second-quarter highlights:

Revenues of $1,031.1 million , up 5.9% from $973.2 million last year

, up 5.9% from last year Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $98.4 million , compared to $30.2 million last year

of , compared to last year Net loss of $22.9 million ( $0.58 per share), compared to a net loss of $54.4 million ( $1.40 per share) last year

( per share), compared to a net loss of ( per share) last year Free cash flow 1 of $142.3 million , compared to $109.8 million last year

of , compared to last year Cash and cash equivalents of $532.6 million as at April 30, 2025

as at Elevation optimization Program initiatives implemented to date are expected to deliver an annualized adjusted EBITDA 1 run-rate of $67.0 million

run-rate of Reached an agreement in principle for the restructuring of the LEEFF debt incurred in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic

MONTRÉAL, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Transat A.T. Inc. today reported its second quarter 2025 financial results.

"Transat delivered improved operating and financial performances in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, building on the positive momentum that began in the fourth quarter of 2024. During the second quarter, revenue grew 5.9%, driven by a 2.0% year-over-year yield improvement and a 1.6% passenger traffic increase. Tight control of operating expenses led to productivity gains, while lower fuel costs further supported performance, resulting in adjusted EBITDA of $98.4 million. Despite persistent economic uncertainty, Transat is methodically executing its business strategy through disciplined fleet optimization and network expansion. Recent additions of new routes and changes to our program have further strengthened our leadership in providing leisure travel services to Canadian consumers," said Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat.

"We are making significant progress through our Elevation Program, a comprehensive optimization plan aimed at maximizing long-term profitable growth. The initiatives implemented to date are expected to generate an annualized adjusted EBITDA run rate of $67 million and we remain on track to reach our goal of $100 million. Our teams are fully committed to successfully executing the plan and we expect to benefit directly from cost-saving and revenue-generating initiatives beginning in the second half of the current year," added Ms. Guérard.

"We are pleased to have reached a refinancing agreement with our main lender. This represents a major milestone, as it significantly reduces our debt, strengthens our balance sheet, and positions Transat to further implement its long-term strategic plan. In addition, we have reached a new compensation agreement with the manufacturer of the GTF2 engines for the 2025 and 2026 fiscal years, partially recorded during the second quarter as non-cash revenue. We are currently evaluating opportunities to monetize this financial compensation," said Jean-François Pruneau, Chief Financial Officer of Transat.

Second-quarter results

For the quarter ended April 30, 2025, revenues reached $1,031.1 million, up 5.9% from $973.2 million in the corresponding period last year. The increase was mainly attributable to a 2.0% increase in airline unit revenues (yield) and a 1.6% increase in traffic expressed in revenue-passenger-miles (RPM) compared with 2024. Reflecting disciplined management, the Corporation's capacity was up 2.6% from the corresponding period last year, while capacity for sun routes, the main program during this period, remained stable. In addition, following the agreement entered into with the original equipment manufacturer of the GTF2 engines, a financial compensation of $20.0 million was recorded in revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA1 amounted to $98.4 million, compared with $30.2 million in 2024. This increase was mainly attributable to higher revenues, increased productivity, as well as a 18% decrease in fuel prices compared with the corresponding period of 2024.

____________________________ 2 Geared turbofan ("GTF").

Six-month results

For the six-month period ended April 30, 2025, revenues reached $1,860.6 million, up 5.8% from $1,758.7 million in the corresponding period a year ago. For the six-month period, network-wide capacity increased by 1.6% compared with 2024, while capacity for sun routes, the main program during this period, increased by 0.5%. Overall, traffic was 1.3% higher than in 2024. The revenue increase also reflects the financial compensation noted above.

For the six-month period, adjusted EBITDA1 totaled $118.4 million, compared with $26.8 million for fiscal 2024. The increase was mainly attributable to revenue growth, productivity gains and lower fuel prices.

Cash flow and financial position

Cash flow related to operating activities amounted to $207.8 million during the second quarter of 2025, compared with $183.2 million for the same period last year, mainly due to higher net income before non-cash operating items this year versus last. After accounting for investing activities and repayment of lease liabilities, free cash flow1 reached $142.3 million during the quarter, compared with $109.8 million for the corresponding period last year.

As at April 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents stood at $532.6 million, compared to $260.3 million as at October 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents in trust or otherwise reserved mainly resulting from travel package bookings totaled $295.6 million as at April 30, 2025, compared with $484.9 million as at October 31, 2024, reflecting the seasonal nature of operations. Customers deposits for future travel totaled $888.7 million as at April 30, 2025, comparable to the amount recorded a year earlier.

During the six-month period ended April 30, 2025 the Corporation received net proceeds of $30.6 million from the final of the four previously announced spare engine sale-leaseback transactions, completed in early November.

Long-term debt and deferred government grant totaled $812.2 million as at April 30, 2025, compared to $803.1 million as at October 31, 2024. Reflecting the proceeds mentioned above and the change in cash, the amount net of cash stood at $279.6 million, down from $542.7 million as at October 31, 2024.

Event after the reporting period

On June 5, 2025, the Corporation announced that it had reached an agreement in principle with the Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corporation (CEEFC) for the restructuring of all its debt contracted under the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility (LEEFF), managed by the CEEFC. As of April 30, 2025, this debt had a principal amount of $773.4 million and a carrying value of $762.2 million, including the deferred government grant amount. Following the transaction, outstanding debt with CEEFC is expected to decrease from $773.4 million to $333.7 million.

Key indicators

To date, load factors for the summer period, which consists of the third and fourth quarters, are 1.2 percentage points lower compared to the same date in fiscal 2024, while airline unit revenues, expressed as yield, are 1.7% higher than they were at this time last year.

For fiscal year 2025, the Corporation expects an available capacity increase of 1.0%, measured in available seat-miles, compared to 2024.

Additional Information

The results were affected by non-operating items, as summarized in the following table:

Highlights and non-IFRS financial measures



Second quarter First six-month period 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) $ $ $ $









Operating income (loss) 37,270 (15,161) (14,686) (67,590) Depreciation and amortization 62,680 54,748 125,645 104,912 Reversal of impairment of the investment in a joint venture — — — (3,112) Effect of discount rate changes (887) (7,485) 6,262 (2,210) Restructuring costs 979 1,911 4,057 1,977 Premiums related to derivatives that matured during the period (1,596) (3,863) (2,863) (7,177) Adjusted operating income¹ or adjusted EBITDA¹ 98,446 30,150 118,415 26,800









Net loss (22,884) (54,387) (145,416) (115,364) Reversal of impairment of the investment in a joint venture — — — (3,112) Effect of discount rate changes (887) (7,485) 6,262 (2,210) Restructuring costs 979 1,911 4,057 1,977 Gain on asset disposals — — (5,183) (5,784) Change in fair value of derivatives 92,241 (4,978) 88,779 17,181 Revaluation of liability related to warrants (2,119) (6,236) (2,126) 5,511 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (60,999) 28,170 (13,527) (13,957) Gain on long-term debt modification — — (216) — Premiums related to derivatives that matured during the period (1,596) (3,863) (2,863) (7,177) Adjusted net income (loss)¹ 4,735 (46,868) (70,233) (122,935)









Adjusted net income (loss)¹ 4,735 (46,868) (70,233) (122,935) Adjusted weighted average number of outstanding shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 39,752 38,713 39,607 38,645 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share¹ 0.12 (1.21) (1.77) (3.18)

Cash flows related to operating activities 207,842 183,216 376,420 293,918 Cash flows related to investing activities (19,312) (31,247) (11,578) (59,992) Repayment of lease liabilities (46,251) (42,184) (93,434) (85,048) Free cash flow1 142,279 109,785 271,408 148,878







As at

April 30, 2025 As at October 31, 2024 (in thousands of dollars)



$ $ Long-term debt



705,562 682,295 Deferred government grant



106,626 120,784 Liability related to warrants



6,393 8,519 Lease liabilities



1,369,221 1,465,722 Total debt1



2,187,802 2,277,320









Total debt



2,187,802 2,277,320 Cash and cash equivalents



(532,611) (260,336) Total net debt1



1,655,191 2,016,984

About Transat

Founded in Montreal 37 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of leisure travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2024 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international destinations. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, it is committed to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the destinations it serves. Based in Montreal, Transat has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. (TSX: TRZ) www.transat.com

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.