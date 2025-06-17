MONTREAL, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Transat has been named the World's Best Leisure Airline at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards for the seventh time, and for the third consecutive year. This achievement highlights the Canadian airline's commitment to providing a quality travel experience that combines comfort, hospitality and attention to detail at every stage of the journey.

The awards ceremony took place today at the Paris Air Show in France. Pamela Lloyd-Bergeron, Air Transat's Director, In-Flight Service, accepted the award along with members of the airline's flight crew.

From left to right: Bernard Côté, Senior Director, Brand Communications; Anne Bourbeillon, Manager, In-flight Product; Pamela Lloyd-Bergeron, Director, In-Flight Service; Javier Coto-Gonzalez, Flight Director; Kévin Desmarescaux, Flight Director; Darren Foster, Captain, A321 (CNW Group/Transat A.T. Inc.)

"Receiving this award is an honour for everyone at Air Transat," said Pamela Lloyd-Bergeron. "It reflects our dedication to delivering excellent service and memorable travel experiences for our passengers. Every day, our in-flight crews work passionately to create a warm atmosphere on board, where comfort, attentiveness and attention to detail make all the difference. This distinction is entirely theirs."

Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat, added: "This recognition is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our teams to placing the client at the heart of every decision we make. It is thanks to their openness, their genuine care, their constant desire to go above and beyond and their pleasure in making people travel that we continue to stand out worldwide."

"Air Transat has established itself as a leader in the leisure travel segment," commented Edward Plaisted, Chief Executive Officer of Skytrax. "Its consistent recognition in this category reflects high levels of passenger satisfaction and the airline's ability to deliver a reliable and enjoyable experience tailored to leisure travellers."

The World's Best Leisure Airline Award is based on passenger satisfaction with the quality of products and services offered by leisure airlines, including both onboard and at the airports. Air Transat has previously won this award in 2012, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2024, and was recognized as North America's Best Leisure Airline in 2022.

About the World Airline Awards

The World Airline Awards are wholly independent and impartial, introduced in 1999 to provide a customer satisfaction study that is truly global. Travellers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to determine the award winners. The awards are referred to by media around the world as "the Oscars of the aviation industry".

All costs of the Survey and Awards event are paid by Skytrax, and airlines do not pay any entry or registration fee. There are no charges for use of the Award logos and results.

The online survey operated from September 2024 to May 2025, and more than 100 customer nationalities participated, with 22.3 million eligible entries counted in the results. All survey entries were screened to identify IP and user information, with duplicate, suspect and ineligible entries deleted. Over 325 airlines feature in the survey results.

The customer survey was provided in English, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Turkish, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 37 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

