Transat A.T. Inc. Announces the Mailing of its Circular in Connection with the Special Meeting of Shareholders to Approve the Plan of Arrangement with Air Canada

MONTREAL, July 23, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat A.T. Inc. ("Transat" or the "Corporation"), one of the largest integrated tourism companies in the world and Canada's holiday travel leader, announces the mailing this week to its shareholders of its management proxy solicitation circular (the "Circular") and related proxy materials in connection with the special meeting of shareholders to be held at 10:00 am on August 23, 2019 at the Sofitel Montreal Hotel located at 1155 Sherbrooke Street West, Montreal, Quebec, in accordance with the terms of an interim order of the Québec Superior Court obtained on July 17, 2019. A copy of the Circular has been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be found under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Transat's website.

The Circular contains important information regarding the transaction, how shareholders can vote at the meeting, and the background that led to the plan of arrangement, including discussions with various parties and the reasons that led the special committee of the board of directors as well as the board of directors to unanimously determine that the transaction is in the best interests of Transat and its stakeholders, approve the arrangement agreement and recommend that Transat shareholders vote in favour of the transaction.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on July 17, 2019 will be entitled to vote at the meeting in accordance with the voting rights corresponding to their shares.

The purpose of the meeting is to obtain shareholder approval of the plan of arrangement with Air Canada pursuant to the arrangement agreement entered into between the Corporation and Air Canada on June 27, 2019 and announced on the same day. A copy of the arrangement agreement has been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be found under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Corporation has retained Kingsdale Advisors to act as proxy solicitation agent and to answer information requests from shareholders. Communications with Kingsdale Advisors may be made (i) by e-mail at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com or (ii) by phone at toll free at 1-888-518-1552 or collect call outside North America at 416-867-2272.

About Transat

Transat A.T. Inc. is a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands to some 60 destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. Transat is firmly committed to sustainable tourism development, as reflected in its multiple corporate responsibility initiatives over the past 12 years, and was awarded Travelife certification in 2018. Based in Montreal, the company has 5,000 employees (TSX: TRZ).

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.

For further information: Source: Transat A.T. Inc. (www.transat.com); Media: Christophe Hennebelle, Vice-President, Human Resources and Corporate affairs, 514 987-1660, ext. 4584; Financial analysts: Denis Pétrin, Chief Financial Officer, 514 987-1660

Related Links

http://www.transat.com/

