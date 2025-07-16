Athletic Brewing donating $1 CAD per kilometre, up to $30,000 CAD, to Trans Canada Trail's nationwide challenge to collectively log 30,000 kilometres in 30 days

OTTAWA, ON, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - To help get Canada moving, Athletic Brewing Company, America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer, is supporting Trans Canada Trail's upcoming Great Canadian Hike campaign by pledging $1 CAD for every kilometre logged — up to 30,000 kilometres, equaling $30,000 CAD.

The Great Canadian Hike is a national challenge that invites people of all ages and abilities to get active in support of Canada's nationwide trail system. From Sept. 20 to Oct. 19, people across the country will be hiking, biking, paddling and rolling on their section of the Trans Canada Trail, logging their distances towards a goal of collectively covering 30,000 kilometres, the approximate length of the Trail, in 30 days.

All funds raised directly support the Trans Canada Trail, including critical projects like trail maintenance, greenway development, climate resilience efforts and accessibility upgrades.

"We're proud to support Trans Canada Trail's Great Canadian Hike and this inspiring effort to get people moving and connecting with nature," says Athletic Brewing co-founder & CEO Bill Shufelt. "We believe that great brews and the great outdoors go hand in hand, and it's an honour to play a part in protecting such a meaningful resource for generations to come."

Athletic Brewing has granted more than $6.3 million to support trails and outdoor spaces around the world under its Two For The Trails initiative. Inspired by co-founder Bill Shufelt's longtime love of exploring the outdoors, Two For The Trails contributes up to $2 million annually to protect and restore local trails.

Prior to supporting the Great Canadian Hike, Athletic Brewing has been a supporter of Trail Care, an annual funding program offered by Trans Canada Trail. This program provides funding for community-driven initiatives that help maintain and improve trails while recognizing the vital role volunteers play in sustaining Canada's national trail system.

By supporting the Great Canadian Hike, Athletic Brewing is growing its support for Trans Canada Trail to become a year-round National Trail Partner.

"It is very clear that the team at Athletic Brewing has a deep-rooted passion for trails and all the benefits they bring to people and communities," says Mathieu Roy, Chief Executive Officer at Trans Canada Trail. "The team at Athletic has been a wonderful supporter of our Trail Care program and we are extremely grateful that they have extended their support to the national partnership level by supporting the Great Canadian Hike. Together, we can inspire Canada to get active, support the Trail and explore the vast beauty of our country's natural landscape."

Registration and donations for the Great Canadian Hike are currently open. Anyone in Canada can register, create a team, raise funds and log their activity for free at greatcanadianhike.ca. Participants will begin logging their kilometres towards the 30,000 km collective goal on Sept. 20.

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing Company is America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer. Athletic is revolutionizing how modern adults drink by crafting game-changing NA brews that can be consumed anytime and anywhere. Launched commercially in 2018, Athletic is the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in America1 and a top 20 U.S. brewing company2. Its award-winning brews are available at over 75,000 retail locations in America. Athletic operates custom breweries in Connecticut and California and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Athletic is proudly a Certified B Corporation™. Learn more and shop at https://athleticbrewing.ca/

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail is the longest multi-use trail system in the world and it is always growing. It reaches every province and territory and connects all three of Canada's coastlines. Each section of the Trans Canada Trail is managed locally and supports different activities and community needs.

Trans Canada Trail is the organization that advocates for, stewards and champions Canada's nationwide trail system. It is a registered charity that receives funding from the Government of Canada (through Parks Canada), various provincial and municipal governments, and generous donors.

