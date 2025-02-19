QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - CDPQ Infra responds enthusiastically to the industry's participation in the TramCité market information session. A total of 121 companies participated in the meeting, showing a clear interest in contributing to this major infrastructure project.

These local and international organizations have experience building major infrastructure and transportation systems. They sent close to 350 representatives to the information session.

This is a crucial step in project planning in order to adequately prepare for procurement processes based on industry best practices.

"The industry is stepping up for TramCité. The project will not only be a pillar of Quebec City's metropolitan mobility, but also a growth driver for the Quebec economy. It will provide work for local businesses for several years, guaranteeing a flood of investments and major economic benefits."

Jean-Marc Arbaud, President and CEO, CDPQ Infra

"There is real market interest for this large-scale project. We are delighted for this impressive support, which will increase competitiveness in carrying out the project. We are fully engaged in making real progress on the TramCité Project. We are proud to be taking this important step."

Daniel Farina , General Manager, CDPQ Infra

Within three months of signing the framework agreements with the Government of Quebec, CDPQ Infra is busy planning the construction of the TramCité Project. The project is being developed using a collaborative (joint development) approach aimed at establishing a target price and a precise timetable with the selected suppliers. In the current economic context, TramCité is being a key driver of economic growth.

Highlights

TramCité

121 local and international companies have expressed an interest in participating in the TramCité project.

TramCité is a modern tramway network where the initial stage of development will total 19 kilometres.

It includes 29 stations, linking Le Gendre , Sainte-Foy , Université Laval , Parliament Hill, Saint-Roch and Charlesbourg .

, , Université , Parliament Hill, and . The project, developed in a collaborative manner, follows a transparent timetable and procurement process in keeping with industry best practices.

About CDPQ Infra

Founded in 2015, CDPQ Infra is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ). Our multi-disciplinary team acts as the main contractor for large-scale infrastructure projects, in conjunction with communities and relevant authorities. With our concentrated technical expertise and financial capacity, we are responsible for the planning, financing, execution and operation of the infrastructure and mobility projects of tomorrow, both in Quebec and elsewhere in the world.

