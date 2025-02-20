MONTRÉAL, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - CDPQ Infra is releasing the list of artists who will create five new works of art for permanent installation in REM stations this year. Their creations will join passengers on their way between downtown Montréal and the West Island, Laval and Deux-Montagnes. It's all under the auspices of the REM's UNIR public art program, Quebec's policy for incorporating the arts into public architecture, and Ministère de la Culture et des Communications. A total of nearly $8 million will be invested in 12 works, which will become a permanent presence at multiple REM network locations.

Public art - Announcement of five new permanent artworks coming to REM stations (CNW Group/CDPQ Infra Inc.)

Michelle Bui , Filets | Sainte-Dorothée Station

, | Sainte-Dorothée Station Éliane Excoffier , La légèreté des horizons | Bois-Franc Station

, | Valérie Blass , Faire chanter les points d'appui | Anse-À-l'Orme Station

, | Anse-À-l'Orme Station Diane Morin , In / animation (la forêt qui nous habite) | Gare Centrale Station

, | Gare Centrale Station Patrick Bernatchez , Mars | Deux-Montagnes Station

The works will be added to those currently on display in REM stations. Passengers can currently enjoy David Armstrong VI's work at Brossard Station and Chih-Chien Wang's at Panama Station. They can also look forward to mosaics by Manuel Mathieu at Edouard-Montpetit Station, which are scheduled for unveiling in October 2025.

Public art is a big part of what REM is all about. What we're building for the Greater Montréal Area is a core transportation network that will redefine urban mobility. Inviting works of art into the process adds joy to our passengers' commute, supports Quebec artists and culture and gives the REM a soul.

—Jean-Marc Arbaud, President and CEO, CDPQ Infra

Our public art program seeks the perfect of union of art, passengers and the neighbourhoods the REM serves, selecting works that will become part of the essence of their locations and connect powerfully with people. These five new works all have the potential to become part of how we, the people of the greater metropolitan region, see ourselves.

—Marie-Justine Snider, CDPQ Curator

A special program is being put together to serve as a connection with the communities that will be these works' permanent home.

A competitive process will be launched in 2025–2026 to select the artists commissioned to create public artworks for the Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Côte-de-Liesse stations. The McGill and Marie-Curie stations will also get permanent works, the details of which will be released at a later date.

