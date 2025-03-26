QUÉBEC CITY, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Three months after the framework agreement was signed with the Government of Québec, CDPQ Infra, the project manager, is providing an update on the progress made in regards to the planning of the TramCité project and presenting the upcoming steps. While the collaboration is ongoing with the Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable and the City of Québec, the team of 50 CDPQ Infra's employees is dedicated to the project, working closely with expert suppliers. Based in Quebec City, they are accustomed to major infrastructure works and will be expected to grow in the coming months.

Already in action, the team has issued a market notice, held a market information session that brought together more than 120 local and international companies, launched several requests for proposals, initiated the first preparatory work, and defined the technical requirements for major contracts. On March 14, it issued requests for expressions of interest for the major contracts necessary to complete the project, a key step to ensure that the proposals meet the sought-after expertise.

In the coming months, CDPQ Infra will launch a call for proposals for contracts related to civil works and systems. At the same time, conversations with communities will be deployed as the planning of major works progresses.

At the same time, CDPQ Infra and the City of Québec are working together to inform residents of the construction work taking place. This initial work, particularly the relocation of underground infrastructure, will begin as early as 2025 before taking off in 2026. Construction will follow in 2027.

"In three months, we have seen great enthusiasm from the business community for TramCité, both from local and international companies. This sets the stage for competitive calls for proposals that will allow us to move forward with the best project at the best cost. The team is mobilized and determined to carry out this major project in co-development with our partners and suppliers. »

- Jean-Philippe Pelletier, Vice-President, TramCité Project Implementation

Originally from Quebec City, Jean-Philippe Pelletier was appointed Vice-President of CDPQ Infra's TramCité project in December 2024. An engineer specializing in major project management, he has nearly 20 years of experience in managing complex and multidisciplinary infrastructure projects. As Senior Director of the REM's western phase, he oversaw the repair work on the Mount Royal Tunnel.

"CDPQ Infra has distinguished itself by its ability to plan and carry out large-scale public transit infrastructure projects, whose major economic impact is demonstrated in communities and across Québec. We will communicate transparently at every stage of the TramCité project, always keeping in mind the future users of the Quebec Metropolitan Community. »

- Philippe Batani, Executive Vice-President, Public Affairs, Communications and Strategy, CDPQ Infra

At a time when Canada is going through a period of economic instability, CDPQ Infra and its partners are moving to the next phase of a project that represents a total investment of $7.6 billion, almost all of which will be directly invested in the Québec economy. This unprecedented investment in infrastructure in the Communauté métropolitaine de Québec will, according to estimations, stimulate the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs and major investments in the real estate market helping to meet the pressing needs for housing.

TramCité

121 local and international companies have shown interest in participating in the TramCité project during an information session held on February 19 .

. TramCité is a modern tram network whose first phase of development will total 19 kilometres.

It includes 29 stations, connecting the Le Gendre, Sainte-Foy , Université Laval , Parliament Hill, Saint-Roch and Charlesbourg sectors.

, Université , Parliament Hill, and sectors. The project, developed in collaborative manner, follows a transparent procurement schedule and processes, based on industry best practices.

