MONTRÉAL, July 9, 2023 /CNW/ - It is with great sadness that ADM Aéroports de Montréal has learned the death of an airport community employee working for Equans. ADM wishes to convey its sincere condolences to the employee's family, loved ones and coworkers.

"The entire YUL airport community is in mourning today, and we offer our sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and colleagues", said Mr. Philippe Rainville, CEO of ADM.

ADM has worked closely with the partners involved to coordinate the presence of assistance and support resources for the personnel who witnessed this accident. ADM would like to assure the YUL airport community of its full support following this tragic event.

As soon as it was notified, ADM collaborated with the relevant authorities to ensure that the investigation proceeded smoothly. In this context, and out of respect for the victim and his family, ADM will reserve its comment and invites members of the media to contact the authorities responsible for the investigation.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

For further information: Source: Aéroports de Montréal, Public Affairs 514 394-7304, [email protected]