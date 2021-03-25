TRADER is pleased to honour 241 dealers across the country. Winners are determined based on a scientific analysis of the top dealerships on the marketplace with the highest percentage of "Good" and "Great" price badges on their vehicle inventory, according to the autoTRADER.ca iQ Inventory Algorithm. This algorithm analyzes real-time pricing data of over 450,000 cars on the marketplace to offer a statistically backed benchmark for the nation.

"We're excited to bring back the autoTRADER.ca Best Priced Dealer Awards to give dealers this well-deserved recognition for demonstrating industry-leading pricing practices," says Ian MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, TRADER Corporation. "We are dedicated to reinforcing consumer trust and confidence through fair and accurate pricing, so it gives us great pleasure to award partners who share this vision."

The autoTRADER.ca Best Priced Dealer Awards marks one of many initiatives by TRADER directed at reinforcing a trusted purchase environment for consumers on the autoTRADER.ca marketplace. The mission is to evoke immediate consumer confidence in dealers who price competitively and support Canadians who identify price guidance as a top consideration in the car purchase journey. Award winners will receive collateral to display proudly in dealership, along with a coveted badge to signify their status as a Best Priced Dealer on their autoTRADER.ca VDPs.

"Last year's awards prompted an overwhelming reception from dealers," MacDonald says. "We received several reports from dealers confirming that trophies and digital VDP badges encouraged positive feedback from clients and had a tangible impact on customer perception."

Visit go.trader.ca/DealerAwards to see the full list of award winners, and for more information on the initiative.

About TRADER Corporation

TRADER Corporation is the leading digital marketing partner for Canadian automotive retailers and manufacturers. With over 25 million visits a month and more than 6 million total mobile app downloads, TRADER's largest automotive marketplaces – autoTRADER.ca and autoHEBDO.net – are the #1 source for all things automotive in Canada. The company offers retailers and manufacturers access to a robust audience of new and used car shoppers, best-in-class digital advertising, website and software solutions, and rich data insights. TRADER Corporation is the first to offer a completely integrated digital retail experience for consumers and dealers on a major Canadian automotive marketplace. For more information, visit go.trader.ca. Follow TRADER on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

