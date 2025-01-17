Experts vote for the best vehicles in 28 segments, recognizing best buys for Canadian drivers.

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The winners of the 2025 AutoTrader Awards have been announced today, revealing the best vehicles in the country as voted by some of Canada's foremost automotive experts. AutoTrader Awards are the most trusted and influential automotive awards in Canada.*

"As the country's leading and most trusted automotive marketplace, AutoTrader is dedicated to empowering Canadians during their car-buying journey," said Jodi Lai, AutoTrader's Editor-in-Chief. "So, it's important that we are also source of unbiased and trustworthy car advice, and that's what these awards are all about."

AutoTrader Awards celebrate automotive excellence, and the winners of the 28 categories represent best buys for Canadian drivers. The expert jury of more than 20 automotive journalists from all over the country vote on the vehicles they can most confidently recommend to family and friends. These vehicles go above and beyond what's expected to offer drivers a well-rounded vehicle that excels in all areas. The experts consider factors such as value, practicality, user-friendliness, performance, safety, innovation, overall excellence, and more, when voting for winning vehicles. Every vehicle that's available to buy is eligible for an award, but the winners raise the bar.

"We know that picking a new vehicle can be overwhelming because there are so many good options competing for your hard-earned dollars," Lai said. "AutoTrader Awards are here to take out some of the guesswork and are a solid jumping off point for someone researching their next vehicle."

Whether a car shopper is looking for a new truck, electric vehicle, family-hauler, hybrid, sports car, or SUV, our experts have voted for the best vehicles in 28 categories, meaning AutoTrader Awards are also the country's most comprehensive, with a winner for every need and driver type.

2025 AutoTrader Award Winners

Best Overall Car Honda Civic / Hatchback / Hybrid Best Overall SUV Kia EV9 Best Overall Truck Ford Maverick / Hybrid Best Overall Green Vehicle Kia EV9 Canada's Most Trusted Car Brand** Toyota Best Small Car Honda Civic / Hatchback / Hybrid Best Family Sedan Toyota Camry Best Wagon Audi A6 Allroad / RS 6 Avant Best Compact Luxury Car BMW 4 Series / i4 Best Large Luxury Car BMW 5 Series / i5 / PHEV Best Mainstream Performance Car Acura Integra Type S Best Premium Performance Car Porsche 911 Best Subcompact SUV Subaru Crosstrek Best Compact SUV Subaru Outback Best Mid-Size SUV Toyota Grand Highlander / Hybrid Best Full-Size SUV Chevrolet Suburban / Tahoe Best Subcompact Luxury SUV BMW X1 / X2 Best Compact Luxury SUV Porsche Macan / Macan EV Best Mid-Size Luxury SUV Porsche Cayenne / Coupe Best Full-Size Luxury SUV Cadillac Escalade / IQ Best Minivan Toyota Sienna Best Compact / Mid-Size Truck Ford Maverick / Hybrid Best Full-Size Truck Ford F-150 / Hybrid / Lightning Best Mainstream EV Kia EV9 Best Premium EV BMW i4 Best Hybrid Toyota Prius Best PHEV Toyota Prius PHEV Best Vehicle for Adventure Jeep Wrangler / Jeep Gladiator

To learn more about the 2025 AutoTrader Awards winners and the judging process, please visit: AutoTrader.ca/Awards

About AutoTrader

AutoTrader is the largest and most trusted automotive marketplace in Canada. Offering the largest inventory of new and used cars, AutoTrader boasts hundreds of thousands of new and used vehicles for sale to Canadians across the country. AutoTrader receives over 25 million monthly visits to the marketplace and the AutoTrader app has been downloaded by more than 7 million Canadians. Visitors can buy or sell cars, trucks or other motorized vehicles quickly, easily, and confidently. Buyers can search based on vehicle model, make, colour and geographic location to find the deal that is right for them. AutoTrader is also an online destination for automotive research and entertainment, featuring news, reviews, videos, and podcasts from award-winning automotive journalists. Follow AutoTrader on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

* Most trusted automotive awards and most influential in purchase consideration (highest out of the option list), according to 2023 Ipsos Automotive Awards Research.

** Canada's Most Trusted Car Brand is the only category in which our experts don't vote. This award is the result of a third-party survey of Canadian consumers. These are the findings of a study conducted by AutoTrader from November 04 to 06, 2024 among a nationally representative sample of 1,505 Canadian adults (18+) who are members of the online Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points at 95% confidence level.

