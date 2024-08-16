GRUENWALD, Germany and TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - AutoScout24, the leading pan-European online automotive marketplace, has signed an agreement to acquire TRADER Corporation ("TRADER Canada") from Thoma Bravo. In conjunction with this acquisition, funds affiliated with existing majority shareholder Hellman & Friedman ("H&F") will make a meaningful incremental equity investment in AutoScout24.

With this acquisition, the AutoScout24 Group, which includes leading online automotive marketplaces in continental Europe, Germany's largest online automotive market for leasing offers, LeasingMarkt.de, and one of Europe's fastest-growing B2B used car trading platforms, AutoProff, extends its presence outside of Europe and strengthens its position as a leading global online automotive marketplace. The transaction also expands AutoScout24's service offering into automotive dealer software and lender solutions through TRADER Canada's leading offerings.

TRADER Canada operates Canada's leading online automotive marketplaces, English-language AutoTrader.ca and French-language AutoHebdo.net, with 26 million monthly visits, more than 450,000 vehicle listings, and 5,000 dealer partners. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Toronto, the company also provides several automotive dealer software solutions under the AutoSync brand and operates Dealertrack, the leading Canadian portal connecting automotive dealers and lenders, as well as Collateral Management Solutions, the primary provider of lien and registration services, recovery services, and insolvency management solutions to Canadian Lenders. Throughout their ownership, Thoma Bravo worked closely with TRADER Canada to expand its innovative product portfolio through both organic investments and strategic acquisitions to better serve the company's growing customer base.

Peter Brooks-Johnson, CEO of the AutoScout24 Group: "I am delighted to welcome the TRADER Canada team and its leading brands to the AutoScout24 family. TRADER Canada's impressive long-term track record, clear position as Canada's most important automotive marketplace, and comprehensive expertise in dealer software and fintech solutions speak for themselves. This acquisition strengthens AutoScout24's position as a leading global online automotive marketplace and will help accelerate the growth of both platforms. As a result, we will offer our customers, trade partners, OEMs, and financing partners in Europe and Canada better services and more innovative solutions."

Sebastian Baldwin, President and CEO of TRADER Corporation: "AutoScout24's track record of success with their automotive marketplaces presents a perfect alignment with the TRADER business and our future long-term goals. In addition to our marketplaces, which are the #1 most trusted choice for Canadian car shoppers, our market-leading software and automotive finance solutions businesses represent further opportunities for collaboration. We look forward to working together to continue strengthening TRADER's market leading position across the breadth of the Canadian automotive sector."

Blake Kleinman, Partner at H&F: "We have been successful investors in the automotive classifieds sector since 2014 and have come to appreciate the commonality, across all geographies, of the strategic product innovations required to maximize the efficiency of the car buying journey for consumers and dealers. Bringing TRADER into the AutoScout24 family significantly enhances our ability to leverage our global scale and common technology platform to invest in innovation that will better serve consumers, dealers, and our other partners. The additional equity investment from H&F in this transaction demonstrates our long-term vision of building the leading global automotive classifieds platform."

Holden Spaht, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo: "It's been a privilege to work with Sebastian and the TRADER team. Through the application of our software expertise and M&A strategy, we helped transform TRADER from an online automotive marketplace to a market leading platform of digital retail solutions for consumers and automotive dealers in Canada. We are confident that AutoScout24 is a great home for TRADER, and we look forward to following their continued success together." Peter Stefanski, a Partner at Thoma Bravo added: "We are proud to have supported TRADER over the course of our investment, driving growth and innovation while creating a better experience for both dealers and car-buyers across all of Canada."

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. RBC Capital Markets and Deutsche Bank are acting as M&A advisors to AutoScout24 and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Davies Ward Philipps & Vineberg LLP and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP are acting as legal counsel. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as lead financial advisor; BofA Securities and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. are also acting as financial advisors to TRADER and Kirkland & Ellis LLP, McMillan LLP and Goodmans LLP are acting as legal counsel.

About AutoScout24

With over 2 million vehicle listings, around 30 million users per month and more than 43,000 dealer partners, AutoScout24 is the largest pan-European online car market. In addition to Germany, the AutoScout24 Group is also represented in the European core markets of Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Italy, France, Austria, Norway, Denmark, Poland and Sweden. As a comprehensive marketplace for mobility, AutoScout24 is making targeted investments in the growth areas of leasing, car subscriptions, electromobility and online car purchases. With AutoScout24 smyle, the marketplace enables its users to purchase vehicles completely online - free of charge and delivered ready-to-drive directly to their doorstep. Leasing specialist LeasingMarkt.de has also been part of the AutoScout24 Group since 2020 and the B2B auction platform AUTOproff since 2022. Together, the marketplaces are significantly driving the digitalisation of the European car trade.

About TRADER Corporation

TRADER Corporation is a trusted Canadian leader in online media, dealership and OEM software, and lender services. The company is comprised of AutoTrader.ca™, AutoHebdo.net™, LesPac.com, AutoSync™, Dealertrack™ and Collateral Management Solutions™. AutoTrader.ca and AutoHebdo.net offer the largest inventory of new and used vehicles in Canada, receiving over 26 million monthly visits to over 450,000 vehicles listed by over 5,000 dealers. With over 2,500 subscribers and counting, AutoSync is the largest and fastest growing dealer and OEM software provider in Canada. The platform's suite of connected automotive software solutions brings advertising, conversion and operational support together, synchronizing the entire retail process. The portfolio is rounded out by DealerTrack, the leader in Canadian automotive finance solutions, and Collateral Management Solutions, the primary provider of lien and registration services, recovery services, and insolvency management solutions to Canadian Lenders.

