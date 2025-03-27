TPH Partners with Canada's Forest Trust Corporation to Grow Canada's Green Economy

TORONTO, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Printing House (TPH) is growing its corporate sustainability mission with the launch of the TPH Smart Forest™, a new initiative in partnership with Canada's Forest Trust Corporation (CFTC) . Through CFTC's six-phase tree planting and preservation approach, this partnership will harness Canada's natural ecosystems to drive carbon capture, restore biodiversity, purify air, and create green jobs.

The first TPH Smart Forest™ is starting its growth in New Brunswick, with the goal of expanding across Canada in the regions where the business is located. Their Smart Forest™ model goes beyond traditional sustainability initiatives by combining nature with digital tracking through a Smart Forest™ portal, allowing TPH to quantify, showcase, and grow their environmental contributions over time.

"Sustainability isn't just a corporate responsibility—it's a business imperative," said Andrew O'Born, President of TPH. "By investing in Canadian forests, we're actively supporting a greener and more biodiverse country and economy for every TPH customer we serve across Canada. We take pride in being 100% Canadian-owned and operated; from customers to employees and the communities, we are dedicated to driving positive environmental impact together."

"Businesses have a critical role to play in accelerating climate solutions," said Gary Zed, CEO of Canada's Forest Trust Corporation. "By growing Smart Forests™, The Printing House is demonstrating how companies can integrate sustainability into their operations in a meaningful and measurable way. Their investment in forest restoration and preservation will not only sequester carbon and enhance biodiversity but also set a new benchmark for corporate climate action in Canada. We are proud to partner with TPH to grow a greener future together."

Canada's forests are under increasing pressure from climate change. Reforestation with a focus on longevity and preservation is one of the most effective and scalable solutions to mitigate its impact and save our forests. Together, TPH and CFTC emphasize that businesses have a shared responsibility to support forest planting and preservation in Canada to continue our shared mission of fighting climate change and protecting our environment for future generations.

About Canada's Forest Trust Corporation

Canada's Forest Trust Corporation is a leading nature-based solutions company committed to growing Smart Forests™ that sequester carbon, enhance biodiversity, and protect ecosystems. CFTC partners with individuals, businesses, and governments to invest in the future of the planet through innovative, sustainable solutions.

About The Printing House (TPH)

The Printing House (TPH) is a Canadian-owned and operated family business serving cities from coast to coast. Since 1961 and with over 65 retail production centres, TPH specializes in short-run, on-demand printing solutions for a wide range of products, including business cards, brochures, custom book printing, large format digital printing, and custom apparel. TPH is known for its quick service, innovative solutions, and commitment to sustainability, having been recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. Their experienced teams of print specialists are dedicated to helping businesses and individuals bring their ideas to life with high-quality, customized print products.

