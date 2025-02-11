New brand Cool Climate Club is designed by and for Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial consumers, with a goal of helping retailers expand forests in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - At the Toronto Stock Exchange today, social enterprise Canada's Forest Trust Corporation (CFTC) announced Cool Climate Club , their new brand designed for young people to connect with retailers taking meaningful environmental action.

Cool Climate Club will allow retailers to advance their sustainability impact by planting trees and stewarding forests at home in Canada. A digital dashboard will help retailers tell their story of environmental impact to youth consumers, by tracking data like numbers of seedlings planted, locations of the forests they helped build, and types of native tree species in the forest.

Cool Climate Club builds on CFTC's history of planting and monitoring more than two million trees in partnership with clients, local communities, and Indigenous partners. Based on their business needs and sustainability goals, retailers can choose from a turnkey digital platform, point-of-sale technology solutions, and co-branding opportunities that allow them to proudly share their impact.

The new brand begins with an all-star advisory board representing a range of expertise in retail, youth activism, consumer goods, and finance. Youth on the advisory board include Aishwarya Puttur, CBC Youth Columnist and climate justice activist, and Jaden Braves, CEO of Young Politicians of Canada, alongside other esteemed advisors . Cool Climate Club is intended for Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and millennial customers who experience high levels of climate anxiety as well as a strong affinity for progressive brands that commit to making real progress.

"Engaging with youth as stewards of nature has been core to Canada's Forest Trust Corporation since its inception, and we are deeply proud of our national youth partnerships and now launching Cool Climate Club," said Gary Zed, Founder & CEO, CFTC. "Cool Climate Club is an extension of this ethos of engaging youth, and is the next step in our growth as a social enterprise."

Cool Climate Club is one more way that forward-thinking companies can respond to the threats of biodiversity loss and climate change with action, while differentiating themselves among young consumers as brands that are committed to nature.

— 30 —

Media Contact:

Lauren Adey

Vice President, Marketing & Retail

Cool Climate Club | Canada's Forest Trust Corporation

[email protected]

(416) 254-2569

About Canada's Forest Trust Corporation

Canada's Forest Trust Corporation is a leading nature-based solutions company committed to growing Smart Forests™ that sequester carbon, enhance biodiversity, and protect ecosystems. CFTC partners with individuals, businesses, and governments to invest in the future of the planet through innovative, sustainable solutions.

CanadasForestTrust.ca

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook

SOURCE Canada's Forest Trust Corporation