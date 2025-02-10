Canada's Forest Trust Corporation partners with Forests Canada to plant 250,000 trees across the country

The national collaboration will create up to 125 hectares of new forest. This will contribute to CFTC's projections of planting 30 million trees over the next five years, and builds on more than two million trees that CFTC has planted and monitors in partnership with clients, local communities, and Indigenous partners. This collaboration will also contribute to Forests Canada's all-time goal of planting a total of 50 million trees by the end of 2025. Both organizations also share a focus on educating and inspiring communities to connect with forests.

"We are proud to announce our new partnership with Forests Canada," says Gary Zed, CEO of CFTC. "Our values are deeply aligned, and we are honoured to work with a national organization that is laser-focused on impact."

"Our expertise and infrastructure are rooted in tree planting and stewarding future forests, but it doesn't start or end there," says Jess Kaknevicius, CEO of Forests Canada. "From the annual collection of millions of viable tree seeds to supporting local jobs and economies, we know that quality planting projects are essential for long-term forest health and resiliency. We look forward to collaborating with Canada's Forest Trust Corporation to help ensure the greatest possible outcomes for Canada's forests."

Dedicated to creating a lasting ecological impact, Canada's Forest Trust Corporation and Forests Canada's new collaboration will help advance forest restoration, improve the connectivity of forested landscapes, and boost biodiversity for the long-term health and resiliency of Canada's forests today, and for future generations.

