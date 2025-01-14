New expert advisory board takes action at intersection of climate, nature, and technology

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's Forest Trust Corporation (CFTC) announced the launch of its National Advisory Board, bringing together experts and leaders to accelerate nature-based solutions in Canada. Advisors will provide guidance to the social enterprise, furthering the commitment to plant and protect forests that are measurable through cutting-edge digital dashboards. CFTC and its National Advisory Board will work together to help organizations like businesses and national youth groups reach their sustainability goals, while advancing climate and biodiversity action in Canada.

"We are proud to announce this high-caliber group of advisors, and we don't take their trust in us lightly," said Gary Zed, Founder and CEO of Canada's Forest Trust Corporation. "Now, we will put this group to work. We will leverage their decades of know-how and influence from various sectors to guide CFTC in our mission to deliver tech-enhanced nature-based solutions."

Collectively, advisors bring expertise in biodiversity, forestry, education, youth engagement, Indigenous partnerships, data, business, and climate adaptation, as well as experience in various industries from insurance to retail to the auto sector.

The National Advisory Board advisors include:

Aik Aliferis , Senior Managing Director of Investments at Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap

, Senior Managing Director of Investments at Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap Michèle Andrews , Co-Founder & Executive Director, DoorNumberOne.org; Former Head of School and Senior Administrator at various educational institutions

, Co-Founder & Executive Director, DoorNumberOne.org; Former Head of School and Senior Administrator at various educational institutions Anil Arora , Former Chief Statistician of Canada , Deputy Minister; Global Digital Consultant, World Bank; Adjunct Lecturer, Harvard Kennedy School

, Former Chief Statistician of , Deputy Minister; Global Digital Consultant, World Bank; Adjunct Lecturer, Joanna Eyquem , Managing Director, Climate-Resilient Infrastructure, Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation, University of Waterloo

, Managing Director, Climate-Resilient Infrastructure, Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation, Dr. Blair Feltmate , Head, Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation, University of Waterloo ; Former Vice President, Sustainable Development, Bank of Montreal ; Advisory Table member of Canada's National Adaptation Strategy

, Head, Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation, ; Former Vice President, Sustainable Development, Bank of ; Advisory Table member of National Adaptation Strategy JP Gladu , Principal, Mokwateh; Former President and CEO of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB)

, Principal, Mokwateh; Former President and CEO of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) Steve Hounsell , Past Chair, Ontario Biodiversity Council; Managed biodiversity programs at Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and the former Ontario Hydro; Past President of Forests Ontario and Ontario Nature

, Past Chair, Ontario Biodiversity Council; Managed biodiversity programs at Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and the former Ontario Hydro; Past President of Forests Ontario and Ontario Nature Dr. Warren Mabee , Director of the Queen's Institute for Energy and Environmental Policy; Professor, Queen's University

, Director of the Queen's Institute for Energy and Environmental Policy; Professor, Queen's University Tam Matthews , Former Head of School of Ashbury College and West Point Grey Academy; Past Chair of Canadian Accredited Independent Schools (CAIS)

, Former Head of School of and West Point Grey Academy; Past Chair of Canadian Accredited Independent Schools (CAIS) Serena Nguyen , Founder, CEO & Principal Consultant, Evolve Oceans; Co-Founder, The Undertow

, Founder, CEO & Principal Consultant, Evolve Oceans; Co-Founder, The Undertow Scott Penner , President, PeakBridge Advisors; Former Managing Director, TD Securities

, President, PeakBridge Advisors; Former Managing Director, TD Securities Peter Porteous , YPO Automotive Industry Network Board Member and Chair; Founding Investor and Director, Growing Forests; Former President & CEO with 25+ years leading entrepreneurial organizations

, YPO Automotive Industry Network Board Member and Chair; Founding Investor and Director, Growing Forests; Former President & CEO with 25+ years leading entrepreneurial organizations Tim Sanderson , Former Executive Vice President at JLL; Co-founder of Northwest Atlantic

, Former Executive Vice President at JLL; Co-founder of Northwest Atlantic Robert Tellier , Former National Vice President, Manulife; Former Executive Vice President, The Marine Group

, Former National Vice President, Manulife; Former Executive Vice President, The Marine Group Peter Van Dijk , Senior Fellow, C.D. Howe Institute; Former Senior Vice President, Finance, and Global Head of Tax, TD and SunLife Financial

, Senior Fellow, C.D. Howe Institute; Former Senior Vice President, Finance, and Global Head of Tax, TD and SunLife Financial Monte Weis , Chairperson, Weis Group; Automotive Retail Expert

, Chairperson, Weis Group; Automotive Retail Expert Gary Zed, Founder & CEO, CFTC; Former National Tax Market Leader at EY; National Partner, Deloitte; Tax lawyer; Family Office Advisor

"CFTC is growing quickly, with expectations of supporting the growth of millions of trees in healthy ecosystems over the next five years alone," said JP Gladu, Principal of Mokwateh and advisor on the CFTC National Advisory Board. "As we grow, it makes strategic sense for the advisory capacity to expand accordingly. I look forward to playing a role in this impressive group, so together we can advance nature-based solutions in Canada."

Quotes from National Advisory Board Members can be found here. All members are available for interviews upon request.

Media Contact:

Alice Irene Whittaker

Communications, Canada's Forest Trust Corporation

[email protected]

(819) 968-5276

About Canada's Forest Trust Corporation

Canada's Forest Trust Corporation is a leading nature-based solutions company committed to growing Smart Forests™ that sequester carbon, enhance biodiversity, and protect ecosystems. CFTC partners with individuals, businesses, and governments to invest in the future of the planet through innovative, sustainable solutions.

www.canadasforesttrust.ca

LinkedIn: canadas-forest-trust-corporation

Instagram: @canadasforest

SOURCE Canada's Forest Trust Corporation