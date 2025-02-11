LONDON, ON, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The holiday spirit was in full swing this season as the 14th annual Toys for the North campaign delivered over 28,000 toys to children in remote communities across Canada. Organized by the RCMP and supported by a network of dedicated partners, the campaign highlights the power of teamwork and generosity in spreading joy to underserved areas.

This year's effort was made possible through the collective work of numerous organizations and volunteers. After months of coordination, thousands of donated toys were collected at Thomson Terminals Ltd. in Toronto, where they were stored and packaged with care. From there, Gardwine, North Star Air, and the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) ensured the toys reached their final destinations in Northern Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut.

In December, RCMP members got the best gift of all—delivering the toys to children, and spreading holiday cheer across Canada's North. This incredible initiative provided over $615,000 worth of toys to communities, thanks to the Canadian Toy Association, Thomson Terminals Limited, North Star Air, Gardewine, and the RCAF, without whom this initiative would not be possible.

Sgt. Angelique Dignard, who has led the campaign for the past three years, expressed her gratitude for the dedication and support of all involved: "It's truly inspiring to see how much we can accomplish when we work together. Each toy delivered represents a moment of joy and a touch of magic for each child during the holiday season. Last year we were able to deliver gifts from coast-to-coast for the first time, and this year, we had our largest donation of toys to date. I'm incredibly proud of everyone involved, and on behalf of the communities, thank you to everyone for your generosity and hard work."

The Toys for the North campaign demonstrates the RCMP's commitment to building meaningful connections with communities, particularly in remote and underserved regions.

As this year's campaign wraps up, the RCMP and its partners thank everyone who contributed their time, effort, and resources to bring holiday magic to thousands of children. Together, we've made a difference—one toy at a time.

