Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Recognized as Top Auto Plant in the World with J.D. Power 2019 Platinum and Bronze Plant Quality Awards

The J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study includes 2019 model year vehicles purchased or leased between November 2018 and February 2019. Customers own the vehicles for 90 days following their purchase and then complete the J.D. Power survey. Plant awards are based on the lowest number of customer reported defect/malfunction problems per vehicle.

The Cambridge, Ontario North Plant received the platinum award (the highest possible recognition for a plant) for the Corolla, and the Cambridge South Plant was awarded bronze for building the RX. This is the third time TMMC has received a platinum plant award, which is top in the world, and the fourth time it has received two awards in the same year. Both awards take TMMC's overall total to 18.

"The Cambridge plants have historically performed extremely well, and the data would support the view that they are among the most consistent in North America," said Dave Sargent, Vice President of Global Automotive at J.D. Power. "Everyone at the plants should be very proud."

TMMC currently manufactures the Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h vehicles at three manufacturing plants in Ontario, Canada and was the first plant outside of Japan to build a Lexus vehicle. In addition to receiving two plant awards, the Lexus RX was also honoured with the J.D. Power Award for the top vehicle in its segment.

