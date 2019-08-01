Toyota Canada Inc. Reports Increase in Overall Sales for July, up 15.9%

Hybrid electric vehicle sales up 67.3% for new July record

Truck sales up 19.3%, car sales up 10.3%

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) reported overall sales of 21,668 vehicles during the month of July, up 15.9% compared to the same period last year.

TCI's Toyota Division reported sales of 19,764 in July, up 17.2%, while the Lexus luxury division reported sales of 1,904 units, up 3.8%.

Sales of the Prius Prime plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (751 units sold, up 97.1%) and the all-new, made-in-Canada RAV4 Hybrid (1,369 units sold, up 124.8%), helped boost overall hybrid electric vehicle sales (3,478 units sold, up 67.3%) to a new July record.

Year-to-date sales of the RAV4 Hybrid (8,342 units sold, up 101.7%) have already surpassed the 2018 total of 7,829.

Led by the RAV4 (5,936 units sold, up 44.1%) and the Highlander (1,347 units sold, up 2.8%), both with July records, TCI truck sales, with 13,871 total units sold, were up 19.3% for a new July record.

TCI car sales were also up 10.3% with 7,797 total units sold, led by the Corolla (4,047 units sold, up 4.6%), the Camry (1,287 units sold, up 17.9%), the Lexus IS (268 units sold, up 20.7%) and the Lexus ES (196 units sold, up 88.5%).

Additional July Highlights

Sienna sales of 1,520 units, up 24.6%

4Runner sales of 824 units, up 14.6%

Yaris sales of 735 units, up 11.9%

Lexus NX sales of 586 units, up 13.6%

About Toyota Canada Inc.

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over eight million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 287 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability and reliability to the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI's head office is located in Toronto, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax, and parts distribution centres in Toronto and Vancouver. Toyota operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than eight million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h hybrid. Recent investments at its facilities in Ontario will allow for increased production of the top-selling Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid models.

