Toyota Canada Inc. Ends the Decade with its Best Year Ever: 237,091 Vehicles Sold in 2019, Up 2.4%

Electrified vehicle sales up 45.1%, now 14.6% of TCI's overall sales (best year ever)

New annual sales records for both Toyota and Lexus brands

Made-in-Canada Toyota RAV4 now the country's #1 selling car / SUV

TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) ended the decade on a high note with its best sales year ever: 237,091 vehicles sold and annual sales growth of 2.4% in 2019.

In a year that marked the launch of the Toyota Supra and the new Toyota RAV4 and Toyota Corolla, TCI's Toyota division saw sales growth of 1.9% over last year with a total of 211,551 units sold in 2019. The Lexus luxury division also reported its best sales year ever with 25,540 units sold, up 5.9% from 2018.

In 2019, Toyota's made-in-Canada RAV4 became the country's #1 selling vehicle (excluding full size pickup trucks), with 65,248 units sold, up 17.8% from 2018. The performance marks TCI's best-ever single year sales result by any vehicle.

TCI also became the biggest seller of cars in Canada, with 83,974 units sold in 2019 (including the sub compact, compact, intermediate, intermediate premium and sport segments).

And TCI recorded its best year ever for electrified vehicles sales with 34,698 Toyota and Lexus electrified vehicles sold, up 45.1% from 2018. Electrified vehicle sales represented 14.6% of TCI's overall sales in 2019.

"We'd like to thank our dealers and customers across Canada for a great decade, ending with a record-breaking 2019," said Larry Hutchinson, President and CEO at Toyota Canada. "We're proud of how far we've come over the past 10 years and we're looking forward to what the next decade will bring."

In December, TCI's overall sales were down 16.3% with 13,280 units sold. The Toyota division reported sales of 11,500 units last month (down 18.7%) while Lexus luxury division sold 1,780 units (up 4.0%) for a new December record. Electrified vehicle sales were up 7.9% in December with 1,795 units sold for another December record.

Additional 2019 TCI Sales Highlights:

TCI truck and SUV sales: 153,117, up 5.6% (best sales year ever)

RAV4 Hybrid: 14,246 units, up 82.0% (best sales year ever)

4Runner: 8,230 units, up 1.1% (best sales year ever)

C-HR: 7,283 units, up 6.8%

Lexus LX: 1,053 units, up 13.8%

Lexus UX: 2,683 units (in its first year of sales)

Prius: 8,696 units, up 57.6% (including 6,658 Prius Prime, up 89.7% for its best sales year ever)

Lexus ES: 2,154 units, up 19.1%

Additional December TCI Sales Highlights:

Prius: 537 units sold, up 68.3%

Highlander: 924 units sold, up 7.4%

Lexus RX: 723 units sold, up 21.9% (new December record)

About Toyota Canada Inc.



Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over eight million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 287 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability and reliability to the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI's head office is located in Toronto, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax, and parts distribution centres in Toronto and Vancouver. Toyota operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than eight million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h hybrid. Recent investments at its facilities in Ontario will allow for increased production of the top-selling Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid models.

