Towards the resumption of operations MPA launches its recovery plan with a call for collective reflection

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Following the decision by the Canadian Minister of Labour regarding the ongoing labour dispute at the Port of Montreal, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) is initiating its plan to resume operations across all terminals. Depending on the decision by the Canada Industrial Relations Board, cargo handling activities will gradually resume over the coming days in both Montreal and Contrecoeur, in collaboration with port and intermodal partners. It will take several weeks to clear terminal backlogs and restore fluidity in the supply chain.

"The end of this labour dispute means that we can resume operations and aim to restart supply chains across all our activities as soon as possible. I thank those who are facilitating the resumption of operations for our partners and clients. Restoring services will allow us to resume international trade, benefiting thousands of businesses and consumers who rely on reliable and smooth port activities," said Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the MPA.

Call for collaboration in collective reflection

While the cessation of various pressure tactics initiated by the Maritime Employers Association (MEA) and CUPE Local 375, the longshore workers' union, has allowed operations to resume, the MPA strongly hopes that all parties will collaborate to conclude a lasting industrial peace built on new foundations.

"Returning to work is an essential first step, but to offer local businesses a reliable supply chain, we need to learn lessons and find lasting solutions. A collective reflection and structural decisions are necessary, both for labour relations at the Port of Montreal and on a national level. We must absolutely find mechanisms that provide both an attractive work environment for logistics employees and a business context capable of restoring confidence for Canadian businesses and our international partners," added the President and CEO of the MPA.

The last collective agreement negotiated between the Maritime Employers Association and CUPE Local 375, the longshore workers' union was signed in 2013.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity in Canada supports some 590,000 jobs and generates $93.5 billion in economic activity.

