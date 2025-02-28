MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - As part of its comprehensive strategy against vehicle theft and illegal export in Canada, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) today announced that it is implementing an action plan to step up the fight against this criminal phenomenon. Developed in consultation with government authorities, law enforcement and stakeholders in the automotive industry, this initiative aims to bolster national efforts to address this issue, which is harming public safety and the country's economy. The announcement was made at the first regional forum of port security partners.

An action plan structured around four major axes

The Port of Montreal's Action Plan to Combat the Export of Stolen Vehicles was developed to play an active role in the fight against the illegal export of vehicles in Canada. It is based on four main axes:

Support law enforcement: Stronger collaboration with law enforcement by implementing memoranda of understanding, specific training and improved processes for access to port territory for investigations and searches.





Supply chain's prevention and awareness-raising: Deployment of information programs for truck drivers and port partners to heighten vigilance over suspicious cargo.





Spotting and recovery: Improvement of tracking infrastructure, support for research projects and collaboration with car manufacturers and anti-theft technology companies.





Support victims of theft: Provision of clear information to help motorists better understand what steps to take, plus scaling up existing prevention campaigns.

A concerted response to a widespread problem

This plan is part of a broader approach led jointly by the Government of Canada, law enforcement agencies, and the automotive and insurance industries, notably through the government action plan, the National Summit on Combatting Auto Theft, and other private sector initiatives. The result of numerous consultations and discussions, this plan was developed with the participation of many stakeholders, including Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), law enforcement, and the governments of Quebec and Canada, together with representatives of the automotive industry and their associations.

The export of stolen vehicles to international markets has surged since the pandemic in industrialized countries, made worse by supply chain disruptions and growing demand for vehicles. Aware of its key role in the Canadian supply chain, the MPA is ramping up its efforts and mobilizing its resources and expertise to boost vigilance and support the actions of the appropriate authorities.

"Though vehicles are not stolen from port territory, we bear a collective responsibility to do what it takes to stop this scourge, in conjunction with our partners. This five-year action plan shows our commitment to actively contribute to the fight against the illegal export of stolen vehicles, while safeguarding the security, integrity and competitiveness of Canadian port infrastructure," said Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the MPA. "The collaborative efforts between law enforcement and the various stakeholders, including the MPA, are already paying off with a significant drop in vehicle theft in 2024. This confirms the importance of combined efforts in the communities, on the roads and on port territory. There is still a lot of work to be done, but we're keeping up the fight by improving port mechanisms, which are the last frontier on the territory," she added.

Long-term commitment and thorough monitoring

The MPA intends to review and adjust this plan every two years to adapt to changes in the context and the needs of the stakeholders. Transparent accountability will be ensured through regular reports to the authorities and the public.

An annual forum to allow for further collective reflection

The first regional forum of port security partners was held on February 28. This forum, which shall become an annual event, serves to bring together all stakeholders directly affected by the issue of vehicle theft. The topics discussed included the regulatory framework governing port security, the workforce and its role, container movement in the port and the process for obtaining access cards and for identifying truck drivers and containers entering the port.

Click here for the Port of Montreal's Action Plan to Combat the Export of Stolen Vehicles online (PDF)

