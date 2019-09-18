Tourisme Montréal teams up with Prologue AI to create The Voice of Montréal, an AI-driven travel assistant designed to help visitors discover Montréal

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - A North American leader in digital strategies, Tourisme Montréal has joined forces with Prologue AI to develop the prototype of The Voice of Montréal, the very first AI-driven hybrid (image and voice) assistant designed to help travellers discover Montréal. It is the first product of its kind in the global tourism industry. The partnership with Prologue AI started at MT Lab, the incubator for innovation in tourism, culture and entertainment co-founded by Tourisme Montréal in 2017. Prologue AI is part of the third cohort of recently incubated companies and is a member of the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO).



The product is an AI-powered digital tool that offers tips from a local perspective. By conversing with the assistant, visitors get access to personalized content providing an overview of the city and its key highlights. Tourists can gather information before coming and make more spontaneous decisions once at the destination. Content on seasonal offers, events and attractions also helps visitors decide which neighbourhoods, museums or restaurants they should check out. In short, The Voice of Montréal provides curated recommendations to help visitors discover engaging experiences with a truly local flavour.

"We're using the power of artificial intelligence to improve the tourist experience. Montréal is a unique place with something for everyone—it's just a matter of finding it. This initiative reflects our commitment to offering a top-quality tourist welcome and setting our destination apart through innovation," said Emmanuelle Legault, Vice-President of Marketing and Strategy at Tourisme Montréal.

In the words of Prologue AI co-founder Jonathan Rouxel: "When travellers arrive at a destination, they often find themselves unsure of where to go, so they turn to their smartphones for information. But text-based content can be hard to consult while travelling, and it's not always easy to find helpful information for last-minute planning. We want to create an immersive, conversational experience that enables tourists to connect with local culture and lose themselves in the city—in the very best way."

The Voice of Montréal supports Tourisme Montréal's development plans and its Bonjour Montréal welcome strategy, which aims to accompany tourists throughout their entire stay through interactive and innovative approaches.



Over the past 100 years, Tourisme Montréal has developed exceptional expertise in promoting Montréal as a travel destination. The organization is deeply involved in the local community and has earned recognition for its innovative practices. It is dedicated to maximizing the social and economic spinoffs of tourism in the city, and it plays a vital role in Montréal's tourism ecosystem.

About Tourisme Montréal

Founded in 1919, Tourisme Montréal is a private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. The organization leads innovative tourist welcome strategies with a twofold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a quality experience and maximizing the economic benefits of tourism. Uniting more than 900 companies operating directly or indirectly in the tourism industry, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. This year, Tourisme Montréal is celebrating its 100th anniversary. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

About Prologue AI

Prologue AI helps destinations create conversational experiences driven by emotional intelligence. Its latest product, VoiceTrip, is the first hybrid (text and voice) AI assistant designed for destinations. Prologue AI plans, develops and assists clients with the creation of hybrid assistants on multiple platforms including Google Assistant, Alexa, Messenger and various apps and websites. Their latest project is The Voice of Montréal, the first AI-driven tourist assistant that offers location-based voice experiences.

SOURCE Tourisme Montréal

For further information: Andrée-Anne Pelletier, Manager - Public Relations, Tourisme Montréal, 514-844-3344, 514-248-7844, aapelletier@mtl.org; Jonathan Rouxel, Co-Founder and Creative Director, Prologue AI, 514-655-2654, jrouxel@prologue.ai

