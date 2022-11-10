MONTRÉAL, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Tourisme Montréal has been recognized by the Global Destination Sustainability Index 2022, a world reference in sustainable tourism. The impact of the organization's Sustainable Destination strategy is tangible; Montréal has been ranked first in North America for its performance in rendering tourism more sustainable. Among large cities, Montréal ranks third, ahead of Paris, Berlin and Sydney.

"This ranking confirms the relevance of the actions taken as part of our Sustainable Destination strategy. We are accelerating an exemplary shift for the industry, and we firmly believe that by 2030, we will ensure the organization of environmentally friendly corporate and sporting events, in addition to encouraging sustainable business practices," said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

Tourisme Montréal was evaluated on nearly 70 criteria aligned with the United Nations 2030 Agenda, segmented into four main areas: environmental, social, supplier engagement and destination management.

It is not only Tourisme Montréal's score that is impressive, but also its progress. With a score of 74%, Tourisme Montréal showed an improvement of nearly 25% over 2019. This progress is due to the implementation of the Sustainable Destination plan, a truly holistic intervention framework that responds to issues identified by key industry players. In particular, the organization has created a Best Practice Guide for eco-responsible events, in addition to conducting an evaluation of the social impact of professional events.

This evaluation also pinpoints areas open to improvement, such as supplier commitment with a score of 61%. Tourisme Montréal is working on ways to improve for 2023; for example, the provision of sustainable development training by activity sector.

The cities featured in the list are said to be courageous, bold and pioneering. Tourisme Montréal strongly recognizes the urgent need to work together to make the city a destination where visitors, citizens, and nature can thrive.

ABOUT SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS (SDG)

In 2015, countries adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The SDGs are a blueprint and a call to action for all countries - poor, rich and middle-income - to promote prosperity while protecting the planet. They recognize that ending poverty must go hand-in-hand with strategies that expand economic growth and address a range of social needs, including education, health, social protection and job opportunities, while tackling climate change and environmental protection. https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/

