MONTREAL, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Montreal was the host city for the grand finale of Top Chef Canada, which aired monday night on the Food Network Canada channel. "This show provided an exceptional opportunity for our destination to shine on the national culinary stage, highlighting Montreal's culinary creativity, where innovation and diversity are at the heart of the dining experience. This finale helps position Montreal as the gastronomic capital of North America," said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

A strong involvement from Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal played a key role in attracting and hosting this prestigious production. After several months of outreach efforts, the Tourisme Montréal team worked closely with the show's producers and the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec to ensure that the destination would be the perfect setting for this highly anticipated finale.

"We're thrilled to bring the epic Season 11 finale of Top Chef Canada, the nation's most prestigious culinary competition, to the vibrant and historic city of Montreal," said Eric Abboud, Executive Producer and Showrunner of Top Chef Canada at Insight Productions. "We were very pleased to work with Tourism Montreal and Bonjour Québec to help our viewers experience the city's rich culture and world-class culinary scene as our talented finalists compete for the coveted title of Canada's Top Chef."

Thanks to this partnership, the city's iconic locations, chefs, and local products were authentically showcased. The Jean-Talon Market, with its stalls overflowing with fresh Quebec products, served as the grocery store for the grand finale of the show. In the Quick Fire challenge, competitors were tasked with creating dishes inspired by three Montreal classics: Saint-Viateur bagels, Schwartz's smoked meat sandwich, and La Banquise poutine.

The Marriott Château Champlain & Terrasse Belvu, where the production team stayed and filmed some scenes, provided ideal settings for both accommodation and key moments of filming. The 9e – La Grande Salle, with its majestic decor, hosted the grand finale of the competition. Old Montreal and the Old Port provided the backdrop for several scenes, including the Quick Fire challenge, which took place entirely at the Belvédère at the Montreal Science Centre. Place Jacques Cartier and Mount Royal also contributed to the atmosphere of the competition.

A strong connection with Montréal's culinary scene

Montreal has a special connection with the participants of this season. Among them, Chef Chanty Yen, the grand winner of Season 11's finale aired on December 2, runs the eponymous counter at Time Out Market Montréal. Also notable is the participation of Montreal chefs like Ruby Gatt, head chef at Larry's restaurant, and Rémi Lemieux, head chef at Le Mémo restaurant, as well as guest judges such as Francis Blais (from Menu Extra and the only Quebec winner of Top Chef Canada), Antonio Park (Park restaurant), and Frédéric Morin (Joe Beef).

To rewatch the show, a subscription is required on STACKTV.CA.

