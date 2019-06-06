Tourisme Montréal encourages local tourism industry workers to discover the city's attractions

MONTRÉAL, June 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Tourisme Montréal is kicking off the 27th edition of Opération Portes Ouvertes, Greater Montreal's tourism industry open house. Throughout June, 15,000 people employed in the local tourism industry will receive free admission to more than 45 attractions across the city. The goal is to help them improve their knowledge and tourist welcome skills. The event grows in popularity every year and 15 additional attractions have been added to the roster for this initiative, which is organized in conjunction with various tourism industry partners, including arts, culture and sports organizations. Also new this year is an electronic ticket management system designed to make the process smoother for participants.

"For the past 27 years, we have been inviting tourism industry workers to discover everything that Montréal has to offer. Experiencing these attractions first-hand enables them to be better ambassadors within their networks and when dealing with customers. They will also be better prepared to answer tourists' questions," said Yves Lalumière, president and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

Tourisme Montréal has been uniting the city's tourism industry for 100 years. The innovative private organization plays an essential role in driving the city's tourism sector and economy. Always a highly anticipated event, Opération Portes Ouvertes was established to create business opportunities for all players. The complete list of participating attractions and activities is available here.

About Tourisme Montréal

Established in 1919, Tourisme Montréal is a private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. The organization leads innovative tourist welcome strategies with a twofold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a quality experience and maximizing the economic benefits of tourism. Uniting more than 900 tourism professionals, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. This year, Tourisme Montréal is celebrating its 100th anniversary. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

