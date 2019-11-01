Tourisme Montréal: Committed to creating win-win events for American clients

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Tourisme Montréal is pledging to make events a success for its American clients. And it's so confident it can attract the numbers, it's launching the Guaranteed Success Pledge, a multiplatform advertising campaign in the US market. The goal is to attract new clients and showcase Montréal's many assets for business events.

"We're getting the competitive edge by continuing to showcase the city's strength as a vibrant, affordable destination that delegates love," said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal. "Montréal is easy to get to and an easy place to do business. We know delegates will have a positive experience."

Besides offering delegates an exciting, enriching experience, this guarantee features two key components (conditions apply):

1. A commitment to the anticipated number of participants

Tourisme Montréal is so confident that its clients will attract the desired number of delegates, it's pledging to honour its financial commitment to the anticipated number of attendees. It's a simple, compelling idea that breaks new ground in the industry, and it's only possible because of Montréal's one-of-a-kind offer.*

2. A fixed exchange rate

Planners will get the best exchange rate between the date they book the Palais des congrès de Montréal and when the event is held. In other words, if the rate fluctuates, the best rate prevails.*

These two key commitments are just the start. Business Events Montréal pledges that clients will get more for their money. Among the many benefits the campaign highlights are Montréal's:

Accessibility and safety

Affordability compared to many North American cities

Tax rebate on expenses—up to 100%

Remarkable creativity and innovation

Business Events Montréal, Tourisme Montréal's meeting and conventions group, was created to distinguish the city in foreign meeting and convention markets. The organization has united the Montréal community since 1919 and works closely with meeting planners to make international conferences and events in the city a success. Over the years, the group has developed extensive expertise in promoting Montréal as a destination for business events. By striving to maximize the socio-economic benefits of tourism, this innovative, community-oriented organization plays a vital role in the city's tourist ecosystem.

For more information, visit Business Events Montréal's Guaranteed Success Pledge.

About Tourisme Montréal

Established in 1919, Tourisme Montréal is a private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. The organization leads innovative tourist welcome strategies with a twofold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a quality experience and maximizing the economic benefits of tourism. Uniting more than 900 tourism professionals, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to: www.mtl.org.

*Certain conditions apply.

