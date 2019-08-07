Tourisme Montréal and Niantic Announce Pokémon GO Safari Zone Montréal in September 2019

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Tourisme Montréal and Niantic, creators of the hit mobile AR game Pokémon GO, announced that Pokémon GO Safari Zone, the next massive real-world event for the game, will be hosted at Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau between September 20 and 22, 2019.

The real-world event, will bring tens of thousands of Pokémon GO Trainers from all over the world to Montreal. The Pokémon GO Safari Zone represents an economic spin-off of several million dollars for Montréal and will generate demand for hotels, home rentals, restaurants and local tourist attractions.

"I'd like to acknowledge the exemplary collaboration between the sales teams of Tourisme Montréal and Parc Jean Drapeau in organizing this major event for Montréal. Tens of thousands of Pokémon GO Trainers will have an unforgettable experience in the giant playground that is Montréal. This event will be an excellent international showcase for the city," said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

"The city of Montréal is recognized for its festivals, its video game industry and its innovations. The arrival of this fun international event to Montréal, for the first time in Canada, is excellent news, contributing to the prosperity and international influence of our metropolis. I would like to congratulate Tourisme Montréal for their work in making this event a reality and wish visitors wonderful discoveries at Jean-Drapeau park", said Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal.

"Montréal is an incredible city steeped with history, art and culture with the Parc Jean Drapeau's large grounds and close proximity to the city serving as the perfect location for our next Pokémon GO Safari Zone event ," said Michael Sterenka, senior marketing manager of global live events at Niantic.

About Tourisme Montréal

Founded in 1919, Tourisme Montréal is a private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. The organization leads innovative tourist welcome strategies with a twofold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a quality experience and maximizing the economic benefits of tourism. Uniting more than 900 organizations and companies operating directly or indirectly in the tourism industry, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. This year, Tourisme Montréal celebrates its 100th anniversary. For more information, go to www.mtl.org .

About Niantic, Inc.

Niantic, Inc., is the world's leading Augmented Reality and mobile real-world company, building engaging applications that merge cutting-edge technology with gaming experiences that foster exploration, discovery, and social interaction. Originally incubated within Google, Niantic spun out in 2015 with investments from Google, The Pokémon Company, and Nintendo. The company closed $245 million in Series C funding in January 2019 from IVP, aXiomatic Gaming, Battery Ventures, Causeway Media Partners, CRV and Samsung Ventures. Prior financing includes $200 million in 2017 from Spark Capital, Founders Fund, Meritech, Javelin Venture Partners, You & Mr. Jones and NetEase, Inc, and a follow-on from Alsop Louie Partners. The company's immersive Real World Platform powers the ground-breaking AR games Pokémon GO and Ingress, which are available on the App Store and Google Play. Harry Potter: Wizard's Unite is Niantic, Inc.'s latest game, co-developed with WB Games. For more information on Niantic, visit www.nianticlabs.com.

