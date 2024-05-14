MONTRÉAL, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Tourisme Montréal kicked off the summer season this afternoon at the Grand Quai du Port de Montréal. More than 65 industry players were gathered to reveal the best of the attractions and events that will bring the city to life this summer. The President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal, Yves Lalumière, took the opportunity of the annual launch to reveal the industry's business forecasts and unveil the new products not to be missed this summer.

The 2024 Summer Season in Numbers

While Mother Nature confirms that summer is upon us, tourist indicators show that it will be a busy one. Indeed, in a context where the American economy is growing stronger and the number of flights departing to and from Montréal is constantly increasing, all signs are positive for the city.

In terms of hotel forecasts from June to September, expected demand will increase by 2.2% and will be supported by a 2% higher supply compared to the same period last year. The occupancy rate of hotel establishments is expected to reach 80%, with peaks of 89 % during the Grand Prix, 84% during the International Jazz Festival and 88% during Osheaga.

When looking at air traffic, the number of expected visitors arriving by plane this summer exceeds that of 2023 by 17% in terms of international arrivals, by 13% in terms of US flights and by 9% in terms of Canadian arrivals. From the United States alone, a grand total of 63,000 travelers per week will land in Montréal, while 35,000 air tourists will cross the Atlantic from France each week. The appeal of Montreal continues to grow, and to meet this increasing demand, Montreal-Trudeau International Airport will welcome six new destinations this summer: Seoul, Marrakech, Stockholm, Austin, St. Louis, and Tulum.

Ships docking at the Port of Montréal will also contribute to the growing flow of visitors this summer. In total, the 20 visiting vessels, 50% of which coming for the first time, will make a total of 32 embarkations/disembarkations and 9 stopovers. These operations will bring a total of 65,000 passengers and crew members to the city. Comprised mainly of the luxury clientele, this influx of tourists from the St. Lawrence has generated economic impacts of $17 million in 2023 alone.

"Whether they come from the United States, Canada, Europe or Africa, visitors will be here in large numbers this summer," predicts Yves Lalumière, president and CEO of Tourisme Montréal. "This liveliness will be felt by hoteliers and merchants as well as attractions and events, so we are very excited about the summer season ahead of us."

What's New This Summer

As every year, summer is the occasion to see a bunch of new attractions coming to life in the city's landscape. In addition to the major key moments of the summer, several large-scale events will join the calendar this year. These include L'Appel Montréal, a new festival of independent music taking place at the Olympic Park on May 30. The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series will see the world's most daring divers jump at the Grand Quai du Port de Montréal, from August 22 to 25. The sporting event will attract a crowd estimated at more than 50,000 visitors. From September 5 to 7, Palomosa Festival will storm Parc Jean-Drapeau with waves of pop, rock, Latin and electronic music. Finally, golf fans will gather at the Royal Montréal Golf Club from September 24 to 29 for the 15th edition of the Presidents Cup of the PGA Tour. The prestigious tournament will attract a crowd estimated at 35,000 people to Montréal for the event.

According to Yves Lalumière, the number of new events being added to the calendar testify to the dynamism of the city's local players and the attractiveness of the destination among international organizers: "the arrival of leading sporting competitions such as Red Bull Cliff Diving and the Presidents Cup confirms the undeniable attractiveness of the city among international decision-makers. This power of seduction is due in particular to our ability to remain relevant by proposing an event offering that is constantly fresh. »

Your Playful Side Awaits

The summer unleashes the advertising force of Tourisme Montréal every year. In 2024, visitors' playful side awaits them in the city. By positioning Montréal as a wide-open playground, tourists are invited to have fun and let their goofy side shine. Composed of cheerful and quirky visuals, the campaign is deployed in the busiest cultural sites in Île-de-France, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Vancouver. Among other iconic locations, the Montréal brand can be seen on Times Square, in New York and on Dundas Square, in Toronto.

The result is a most colorful campaign, just like Montréal: video overview of the campaign.

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a 100-year-old private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. To this end, the organization is piloting innovative hospitality strategies with a two-fold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a memorable experience and maximizing tourism economic spin-offs in a sustainable way with long-term impacts for the city. Uniting nearly 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

SOURCE Tourisme Montréal

For further information: For media inquiries: Aurélie de Blois, Corporate communications, public and media relations, 514 918-5290, [email protected]