MONTREAL, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc. is pleased to announce that it has signed a commercial partnership with Shoreline Lubricants, a company specializing in the distribution of lubricants and petroleum products since 1976 in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. As part of the agreement, Shoreline Lubricants will distribute the full range of TotalEnergies lubricants and provide products locally to serve this vast territory.

Through this collaboration, TotalEnergies is once again strengthening its distribution network in these high-potential provinces, aiming to offer increased proximity and better service, in addition to the quality of the brand's products, recognized in Canada and in over 160 countries where the products are marketed.

« Shoreline Lubricants' strong local presence, with 3 warehouses and transport facilities, and the experience it has acquired in lubricants distribution over the 30 years since it was founded, are exceptional assets for serving a vast area where our products have historically been very successful with customers. Thanks to this partnership, we are proud to support Shoreline Lubricants in its development and to reinforce the accessibility of our Montreal-made products for the most demanding lubricants and greases users. We are therefore fulfilling our goal of offering specialized product ranges across Canada that can respond to the most extreme conditions, as well as sharing our expertise in the automotive, industrial, mining, and marine sectors," says Olivier Gauthier, President of TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc.

"We are excited about the prospect of collaborating with TotalEnergies, a recognized European leader in the lubricants sector. This strategic alliance is a key step for Shoreline Lubricants in its quest to expand and strengthen its presence in the Atlantic provinces. We feel certain that this partnership will be a vector of growth and mutual success." says Nadine Hébert, Vice-President of Shoreline Lubricants.

About TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc.

TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc., a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, has been manufacturing and distributing a full range of lubricants for the automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial vehicle markets across Canada since 2007, including fuel-economy engine oils, biodegradable lubricants, and high-performance greases.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About Shoreline Lubricants

Shoreline Lubricants, founded in 1976, is a leading company in the distribution of lubricants and petroleum products for the Atlantic provinces. With an established presence in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador, the infrastructure includes three strategically located warehouses and a dedicated transport vehicle fleet. With over 30 years of expertise, we are committed to providing superior quality lubrication solutions to our customers.

