MONTRÉAL, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie invites the whole family to embark on an adventure at the Planétarium. With the film Total Eclipse: Chasers of the Lost Sleep, viewers set off in pursuit of a total eclipse to help out Kentucky, the sleepless hen... Because animals fall asleep during an eclipse!

Espace pour la vie (Total Eclipse) (CNW Group/Espace pour la vie Montreal)

This original Planétarium production, produced by Collectif Les Macronautes, in collaboration with Après Minuit, and Parafilms, not only introduces viewers to the different types of eclipses, but also helps them understand the phenomenon. A must-see film to help you prepare for the exceptional eclipse that will take place in Montréal on April 8, 2024.

The hyperactive and hyper-connected Kentucky hen and her sidekick J.O.S., the dreamy robot assistant, will entertain 8 to 12 year-olds in this immersive show and help them understand how a solar eclipse works.

Total Eclipse: Chasers of the Lost Sleep, a Planétarium production, opens on November 21. Check out the film schedule .

Synopsis

Kentucky, a sleepless hen and star of social networks, finds out that animals fall asleep during total eclipses. With the help of her sidekick J.O.S., her robot personal assistant, she travels through space-time in search of the perfect eclipse, in the hope of finding sleep at last. On her journey, she discovers all that needs to happen before you can observe this unique phenomenon.

Espace pour la vie is made up of the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These five prestigious City of Montréal institutions form Canada's largest natural-science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring and creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and to cultivate a new way of living.

