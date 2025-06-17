A FORAY INTO THE INTIMATE SIDE OF FLOWERS AND THEIR SEDUCTION STRATEGIES

MONTRÉAL, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - June 27 to August 17, a feast for the eyes awaits you at the Jardin botanique! Espace pour la vie introduces Brazen Blooms—a path of discovery into the intimate side of flowers and the 1001 strategies of seduction they use.

Flowers are formidable mistresses of seduction! As the sexual organs of plants, they flaunt their attributes and put on an incredible charm offensive, all in pursuit of their ends. When they see Brazen Blooms, visitors will be invited to turn on their own senses to appreciate the true nature of flowers, beyond their physical beauty. Along an enchanting path through the gardens dotted with blooming arches and discreet sonic devices that whisper tender secrets in their ears, visitors will not only get to admire the blossoms, but they will also discover how flowers are masters at the art of seduction.

Along the path:

FROM BLOOM TO BLOOM – An attentive stroll through the West Gardens

During Jardin botanique opening hours

Do we take the time to observe flowers thoroughly—the details of a pistil, the nuances of a petal, the traces of a pollen? Contemplate the blooms carefully, linger and enjoy the show as you stroll through the flamboyant Perennial Garden, the bountiful Food Garden, the mysterious Alpine Garden, the bucolic Shrub Garden, and the spectacular Flowering Brook.

NAKED FLOWERS – A participatory installation by artist Geneviève LeBel

10 am to 4 pm | For the whole family

Join in the creation of Naked Flowers, a participatory installation based on eco-printing techniques, in a setting that promotes an intimate contact with flowers. Throughout the summer, dozens of banners created by the public will be displayed in one of the Gardens, releasing a form of botanical poetry into the wind!

SECRETS OF SEDUCTION - Animation

10 am to 5 pm | For the whole family

Who are flowers trying to seduce? What games of attraction are at play at the heart of a flower? Take part in this investigation, accompanied by an animator, to discover the true nature of flowers and the secrets of their seduction strategies.

SENSORY BOUQUET - Animation

10 am to 5 pm | For the whole family

Enjoy a rich sensory experience as you approach and try to understand flowers: listen to pollinators, sample floral nectar, taste and smell flowers, concoct a floral perfume. A bouquet of sensations to discover how flowers make themselves attractive!

Brazen Blooms, a great opportunity to linger, one garden at a time, among the blooms of the Jardin botanique and surrender to their charm!

BOOK YOU TICKETS ONLINE espacepourlavie.ca The Brazen Blooms event is included in the admission ticket. TO GET THERE Public transit (Pie-IX metro station, 5-minute walk) Active transportation (bike paths and Bixi stations nearby)

Take advantage of the Espace pour la vie Passport to visit one of the five Espace pour la vie museums as many times as you like over a 12-month period!

Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which groups the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium. Together, these Montreal museums form the largest natural-science complex in Canada, and each year welcome more than 2.5 million people. In light of the challenges facing our planet, Espace pour la vie is working on expanding its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and by taking actions aimed at engaging the population on the path to socioecological transition.

