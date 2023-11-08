Torontonians invited to explore careers in skilled trades through interactive exhibits

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada needs more skilled trades workers. Demographic shifts and high retirement rates are fuelling demand and an ever-growing need to recruit and train thousands more Canadians for rewarding careers in the skilled trades.

Today, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, highlighted an interactive exhibit being showcased in the Discovery Zone at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto until November 12. Open to the hundreds of thousands of visitors attending the fair, the exhibit provides an opportunity to explore careers in the skilled trades. Developed by the Government of Canada, it is part of a national campaign that has already visited Ottawa, Montréal, Fredericton, Saint John and will be in Vancouver later this fall.

This new interactive and dynamic exhibit provides an experience where individuals learn about different skilled trades careers, find in-demand trades where they live and discover the steps it takes to become a skilled trades worker. The exhibit focuses on creating an in-person and immersive experience and directs participants to Canada.ca/skilled-trades—a repository of information about what the skilled trades are, how to get started, and which trades are in demand.

The Government of Canada collaborates with Skills Canada to promote the skilled trades. Skills Canada's strong presence across the country and work promoting careers in the skilled trades will boost regional representation at these events, giving participants access to local information about the possibilities of the skilled trades.

In Ontario, the construction industry was the second fastest growing industry with 9.2% employment growth in 2022. In the Toronto region, there are several Red Seal trades that have attractive employment outlooks over the 2022–2024 period. They include:

boilermakers

cabinetmakers

carpenters

construction millwrights and industrial mechanics

cooks

crane operators

gasfitters

heavy-duty equipment mechanics

heating, refrigeration and air conditioning mechanics

industrial electricians

oil and solid fuel heating mechanics

steamfitters, pipefitters and sprinkler system installers

tool and die makers

The exhibit aligns with the efforts of the Government of Canada's Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy, which aims to support a trades workforce that is skilled, inclusive, certified and productive. As part of the Strategy, the Government invests nearly $1 billion annually in grants, loans, tax credits, Employment Insurance benefits during in-school training, projects, and support for the Red Seal program.

Quotes

"Skilled trades workers are the backbone of the Canadian economy. With demographic shifts and high retirement rates, Canada needs more skilled trades workers. These rewarding careers are an integral part of several industries across the country. Our government continues to raise awareness about the great careers available to young Canadians in trades. We are building a robust and diverse skilled trades workforce now for the economy of the future."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault

"These interactive events allow our future workforce to discover the rewarding careers that exist in the skilled trades and technologies. With a growing demand for skilled workers, this is a great way to get Canadian youth involved in the trades which will strengthen Canada's position in the global economy."

– Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada

Quick Facts

The Canadian Apprenticeship Forum estimates that, from 2022 to 2026, over 122,000 new journeypersons will be required to sustain workforce certification across Red Seal trades in Canada . Of these, more than 92,000 journeypersons will be concentrated in the top 15 national in-demand Red Seal trades, which include cook, industrial electrician, painter and decorator, and welder.

. Of these, more than 92,000 journeypersons will be concentrated in the top 15 national in-demand Red Seal trades, which include cook, industrial electrician, painter and decorator, and welder. According to BuildForce Canada, the construction industry alone needs to recruit 299,200 new workers over the next decade (by 2032), driven predominantly by the expected retirement of 245,100 workers (20% of the 2022 construction labour force).

Through the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy, the Government of Canada offers project funding to help employers, unions and other organizations participate in apprenticeship, and direct financial support to apprentices in the Red Seal trades.

Associated Links

Government of Canada encourages Canadians to explore careers in the skilled trades

Canada.ca/skilled-trades

Supports for the Skilled Trades and Apprenticeships

Canada Apprentice Loan

Apprenticeship Grants

Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy

Budget 2022

Fall Economic Statement 2022

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Farrah-Lilia Kerkadi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, 343-553-6203, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]