Multiple licensees, including Homage, New Era, Nike, Peace Collective, Playa Society, Roots, and Round21, are part of the inaugural merch line-up for Canada's first WNBA team

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Sports fans rejoice: at 9:00 a.m. ET today, the inaugural collection of merchandise in support of the Toronto Tempo, Canada's first WNBA team, will be available for sale.

Fans can visit shop.torontotempo.com to shop a wide selection of items - from hoodies to hats to leather goods - all sporting iterations of the Tempo logos. A significant portion of the merch items were produced by Canadian and female-founded brands.

TORONTO TEMPO MERCHANDISE DROPS TODAY, JANUARY 14 (CNW Group/Toronto Tempo)

"'When can I get my hands on merch?' is, without a doubt, the most-asked question we've had since we announced the launch of this team," said Whitney Bell, Chief Marketing Officer, Toronto Tempo. "We're so thrilled to finally be giving our community the chance to wear their support for the Tempo proudly."

Pieces feature the Tempo's recently released logos, wordmarks, and the brand's colours, Hydrogen Blue and Bordeaux. The team is proud to be teaming up with multiple Canadian retailers, as well as female-founded businesses, including Round21, Playa Society, the Give & Grow, and Scents by Fay.

The wide-ranging collection offers something for everyone at a variety of price points, including hoodies, hats, jackets, leather goods, candles, and baby and youth wear.

Launch licensees include:

BCS

Fanatics

The Give & Grow 1 2

Homage

New Era

Nike

Outerstuff

Peace Collective 2

Phenom Gallery

Playa Society 1

Roots 2

Round 21 1

Scents by Fay 1 2

Stadium Essentials

WinCraft

1 Female-founded brand

2 Canadian brand

Fanatics, a leading provider of licensed sports merchandise, is the team's official omnichannel retail partner. Under the new deal, Fanatics will power both the e-commerce and in-venue retail businesses for the team.

Fans will also be able to get their hands on merchandise at retailers including Makeway, NBAstore.ca, Sport Chek, and Real Sports.

Additional gear and licensees will continue to be added to the collection throughout 2025 and beyond. The Toronto Tempo's official team jersey will be released closer to the team's tipoff.

"This is just the beginning," concluded Bell. "We can't wait to hear from fans; what are your favourite pieces? What's missing? What should we make next?"

The Tempo will begin playing at Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum in 2026. More information about the team, including details on how to register for the Season Ticket Waitlist, is available at tempo.wnba.com.

About Toronto Tempo

In May 2024, the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced its expansion into Canada by awarding Toronto an expansion team, the league's first outside the United States. The new team, owned and operated by Kilmer Sports Ventures, will begin play in the 2026 season as the WNBA's 14th franchise. Sephora Canada is the team's first announced founding partner. Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures and a 30-year veteran of building championship-caliber teams, is also Chairman of the NBA Board of Governors and Chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA's Toronto Raptors, NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, MLS' Toronto FC and other professional sports franchises. Under his leadership, the Raptors won their first NBA championship in 2019.

For high-res images, please click here.

SOURCE Toronto Tempo

To request an interview, or for any additional information, please contact: Bri Bijman, Craft Public Relations, [email protected] , 416-206-5242