TORONTO TEMPO APPOINT ELI HOROWITZ AS ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER

Respected executive brings seven seasons of league experience to Canada's first WNBA team

TORONTO, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Eli Horowitz is the Toronto Tempo's new Assistant General Manager and Senior Vice President of Basketball Strategy, the team announced today.

Horowitz has spent the past seven seasons with the three-time WNBA champion Los Angeles Sparks, most recently serving as Assistant General Manager and Vice President, Scouting & Analytics. In his new role, Horowitz will work closely alongside Toronto Tempo General Manager Monica Wright Rogers, leading basketball and salary cap strategy, basketball administration, data analytics and scouting.

"I'm thrilled to have Eli on board as we shape the Tempo into a winning WNBA franchise," said Wright Rogers. "He brings impeccable credentials to our front office — elite scouting, advanced analytics, innovation around our cap strategy, and a winning mindset. Just as important, we share core values around culture and collaboration, and a vision to build something lasting. He's the ideal partner to shape a first-class franchise for our inaugural season and beyond."

Horowitz oversaw the Sparks' WNBA draft model ahead of the 2024 draft, in which the team selected lottery picks Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson. He also played a key role in player programs and services, including a year-round player-development curriculum, immigration, basketball communications, and collaborating with the Sparks medical staff on data, research, and health and wellness initiatives.

"We are happy for this new opportunity with the Toronto Tempo for Eli," said Los Angeles Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. "Over his seven years with the Sparks, Eli has made an impact across both our basketball and business operations. His steady presence, thoughtful approach, and deep commitment resonated throughout the organization. We'll be cheering him on as he takes this exciting next step in his career."

"I couldn't be more excited to join the Toronto Tempo front office and partner with Monica and the entire team as we build towards the 2026 season," said Horowitz. "Monica's innovative approach and vision to create a sustainable, winning culture is something I'm energized to be a part of. I'm grateful to contribute to the WNBA's expansion into Canada and want to thank the leadership team and the ownership group for the opportunity. Go Tempo!"

The Tempo will begin playing at Coca-Cola Coliseum in 2026 and will host regular-season games across Canada. More information about the team, including details on how to place a Season Ticket deposit and access the Tempo's merchandise store, is available at tempo.wnba.com .

About Toronto Tempo

In May 2024, the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced its expansion into Canada by awarding Toronto an expansion team, the league's first outside the United States. The new team, owned by Kilmer Sports Ventures, will begin play in the 2026 season as the WNBA's 14th franchise. Sephora Canada and CIBC are the team's first announced founding partners. Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures and a 30-year veteran of building championship-caliber teams, is also Chairman of the NBA Board of Governors and Chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA's Toronto Raptors, NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, MLS' Toronto FC and other professional sports franchises. Under his leadership, the Raptors won their first NBA championship in 2019.

