TORONTO TEMPO MARKS ONE YEAR TO TIP-OFF WITH IMMERSIVE TEMPO LIVE EVENT

Fans are invited to a free celebration May 24 & 25 at STACKT Market

TORONTO, May 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The countdown is on! For the first time ever, the Toronto Tempo is giving fans the chance to come together in person at Tempo LIVE, a can't-miss celebration at STACKT Market on May 24 & 25. The event kicks off a countdown to tip-off - the team is just one year away from making its WNBA debut.

Tempo LIVE, presented in partnership with Destination Toronto, will feature a collection of immersive and interactive fan experiences, including:

Tempo Fan Camp , presented by founding partner CIBC – the ultimate rally spot where visitors can make their own pennant flags, get Tempo airbrush tattoos, and sign a banner that will hang at future Tempo home court Coca-Cola Coliseum.

, presented by founding partner CIBC – the ultimate rally spot where visitors can make their own pennant flags, get Tempo airbrush tattoos, and sign a banner that will hang at future Tempo home court Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Tempo Talks Speaker Series, presented by founding partner Sephora Canada – featuring an array of conversations on the beauty of basketball culture. Scheduled speakers include General Manager of the Toronto Tempo, Monica Wright Rogers , Juno Award-winning artist, Jully Black , VP of Product of October's Very Own (OVO), Michael Kerr , and the newest addition to the Tempo ownership group – Canadian actress, writer and advocate, Lilly Singh .

– featuring an array of conversations on the beauty of basketball culture. Scheduled speakers include General Manager of the Toronto Tempo, , Juno Award-winning artist, , VP of Product of October's Very Own (OVO), , and the newest addition to the Tempo ownership group – Canadian actress, writer and advocate, . Merchandise pop-up shop featuring Peace Collective, Roots, and Nike.

An interactive and inclusive basketball skills course called the "Tempo Drill," where fans can show off their hustle on the court to win a pair of tickets to a future Tempo game.

Fans will be able to place a deposit on season tickets and memberships on-site. Deposits can also be made online at tempo.wnba.com .

"Our fans are at the heart of this team," explains Whitney Bell, Chief Marketing Officer, Tempo Basketball Club. "There's no better way to mark a year to tip-off than by bringing that community together and letting them experience the Tempo brand in person. We can't wait to get a first taste of the passion, energy and excitement that is going to power this team into 2026 and beyond."

The team is also marking a year to tip-off with the release of a :60 film centred on the concept of 'tempo' – the heartbeat of competition and the unseen force that drives the game. Set to the rhythm of our city and the pace of the game, the spot captures the unstoppable energy and diversity of a team—and a country—on the rise.

Tempo LIVE is taking place on May 24 & 25, 2025, from 11:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. EST at STACKT Market (28 Bathurst Street, Toronto). Fans can sign up for more information about the event and RSVP to panels at tempo.wnba.com/sign-up . Entry will be subject to capacity. While registering doesn't secure a spot, registrants will be kept close to event details as they unfold.

About Toronto Tempo

In May 2024, the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced its expansion into Canada by awarding Toronto an expansion team, the league's first outside the United States. The new team, owned by Kilmer Sports Ventures, will begin play in the 2026 season as the WNBA's 14th franchise. Sephora Canada and CIBC are the team's first announced founding partners. Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures and a 30-year veteran of building championship-caliber teams, is also Chairman of the NBA Board of Governors and Chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA's Toronto Raptors, NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, MLS' Toronto FC and other professional sports franchises. Under his leadership, the Raptors won their first NBA championship in 2019.

