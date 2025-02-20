Toronto Public Library invites the city to celebrate everyone's right to read freely

Make a statement during Freedom to Read Week with limited-edition library cards, tote bags and must-reads

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto Public Library (TPL) celebrates everyone's right to read freely with an exciting lineup of offerings during Freedom to Read Week, a national event that highlights the importance of intellectual freedom, challenges censorship and encourages open access to diverse ideas and perspectives.

Limited-edition library cards (CNW Group/Toronto Public Library) Tote bags back by popular demand (CNW Group/Toronto Public Library)

From February 24 to March 1, Torontonians are invited to participate by getting a limited-edition library card and tote bag, attending thought-provoking programs and exploring our curated reading list that features remarkable reads that have been the target of book bans or challenges in libraries across North America.

Libraries face growing intellectual freedom challenges that restrict access to information, suppress civic engagement, and silence voices—especially those from marginalized communities. By defending the right to read freely and empowering communities through knowledge and conversation, libraries lead the charge against censorship, ensuring open access to ideas and information.

Limited-edition library cards

Starting Monday, February 24, limited-edition library cards will be available at all 100 TPL branches across the city while supplies last. Both new registrants and existing TPL members can choose from three bold statements to show their support for intellectual freedom. Current members can replace their card for a limited-edition version, receiving a new card number in the process. To get a card—whether registering or replacing—customers must present valid identification.

Tote bags back by popular demand

Also starting February 24, customers can pick up limited-edition tote bags with the same statements for $5 each at all branches while supplies last. These tote bags include an interior pocket, perfect for carrying a phone, keys and most importantly—a library card.

Programs

As part of our Freedom to Read Week programming, TPL presents two sold-out events at Toronto Reference Library, featuring critical conversations about intellectual freedom. On February 25, critic, author and professor Ira Wells discusses protecting the freedom to read and keeping democratic spaces open to all viewpoints. Although the event is sold out, it is available for live streaming. On February 27, philosopher professor Mark Kingwell explores principles of democracy found within the idea of "free thinking" and how we might course-correct during this chaotic moment in civil discourse. Branches across the city are also hosting programs that explore and celebrate our freedom to read and think freely.

Books celebrating the right to read freely

In honour of Freedom to Read Week, our librarians have curated a selection of books that spark debate, challenge perspectives and evoke powerful emotions. These titles offer valuable insights into diverse experiences and ideas—yet they have also faced bans and challenges in libraries across North America.

TPL encourages customers to explore these remarkable reads. All titles are available from TPL in multiple formats.

Intellectual freedom at TPL

Intellectual freedom is at the core of TPL's mission to preserve and promote universal access to a broad range of human knowledge, experience, information and ideas in a welcoming and supportive environment. TPL is committed to defending and protecting intellectual freedom year-round across its library collections, programs and services.

In 2023, TPL joined the Book Sanctuary movement, declaring all its spaces as book sanctuaries and launching its Book Sanctuary Collection, representing books that have been challenged, censored or removed from a public library or school in North America. TPL also launched a year-long What's at Stake programming series and advocacy campaign to raise awareness of the attacks on intellectual freedom and encourage customers to engage with the issue. The series and campaign received the 2024 Canadian Federation of Library Associations (CFLA-FCAB) Intellectual Freedom Award, recognizing the library's outstanding contributions to intellectual freedom in Canada.

Quote

"We need to stand up and speak out for intellectual freedom today more than ever to ensure voices of marginalized and equity-deserving communities are not silenced. Toronto Public Library, along with public libraries across North America, will continue to lead in protecting intellectual freedom. This Freedom to Read Week, I encourage everyone to learn more about the importance of intellectual freedom and join us in celebrating their right to read freely."

Vickery Bowles, City Librarian, Toronto Public Library

About Toronto Public Library

Toronto Public Library is the biggest and busiest public library system in North America, with more than 46 million annual visits to our branches and online. We empower Torontonians to thrive in the digital age and knowledge economy through easy access to technology, lifelong learning, and diverse cultural and leisure experiences, where, when and how our customers need us. To learn more, visit tpl.ca, email Answerline or follow us on X (Twitter), Facebook and Instagram and subscribe to email updates.

About Freedom to Read Week

Freedom to Read Week is an annual event that encourages Canadians to think about and reaffirm their commitment to intellectual freedom. As of 2024, Freedom to Read Week entered a new phase led by Library and Archives Canada, the Canadian Urban Libraries Council and the Ontario Library Association in partnership with the Book and Periodical Council.

SOURCE Toronto Public Library

Media Relations: [email protected]