New collective agreement ratified

TORONTO, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Toronto Public Library Board today announced that the recently negotiated four-year collective agreement between the Board and the Toronto Public Library Workers Union Local 4948 has been ratified by both parties.

The agreement represents a balanced settlement that addresses key concerns of both parties. Both parties were aligned on the need to address common areas of concern, such as equity and inclusion, health and safety, human rights and harassment, mental health and well-being, benefit coverage and the cost of living.

"We are pleased that we have reached a negotiated settlement," said Vickery Bowles, City Librarian. "The contract is fair to our employees and achieves the bargaining objectives set by the Board. We can now move forward and continue to focus on delivering excellent library service to Toronto residents."

