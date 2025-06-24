Toronto Public Library Board appoints Moe Hosseini-Ara as new City Librarian

TORONTO, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Toronto Public Library (TPL) Board has appointed Moe Hosseini-Ara as its new City Librarian, effective September 1, 2025. As he steps into this leadership role, Hosseini-Ara's deep passion for public service will guide his approach, rooted in the belief that public libraries are gateways to opportunity, more important than ever in today's challenging times.

Hosseini-Ara's connection to public libraries spans over three decades, beginning as a page in the 1980s and working at several TPL library branches before serving in leadership roles at Markham Public Library and the City of Markham. He re-joined TPL in June 2016 as Director, Branch Operations & Customer Experience.

At TPL, Hosseini-Ara has led transformative projects including expanding open hours to serve more community members, overseeing capital projects that modernized library branches citywide, leading safety and security improvements as TPL's role in addressing critical social issues has been increasing, and providing leadership in collective bargaining negotiations.

"We are thrilled to announce Moe's appointment as City Librarian. His proven track record of transformational leadership at TPL, from modernizing library branches to expanding community access, makes him the ideal choice to guide TPL forward," said Alim Remtulla, Chair, Toronto Public Library Board. "Moe has consistently demonstrated the strategic vision and collaborative approach we need to build on TPL's successes while navigating the opportunities and challenges ahead."

Hosseini-Ara will take over from Vickery Bowles, who has served as City Librarian since 2015. Bowles will remain in her position until September 2025.

"I am honoured to take on this role at such an important time for public libraries. Our 100 library branches across the city stand as trusted institutions and community anchors that strengthen that social fabric," said Moe Hosseini-Ara, TPL's incoming City Librarian. "I am so grateful to Vickery Bowles for laying an excellent foundation, and I look forward to working with our team to unlock new possibilities while staying true to our roots as a cornerstone of equity and opportunity for all."

